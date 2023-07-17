8 types of plums to add to your diet for amazing health benefits

With its incredible sweet and tangy taste and a wide variety of polyphenols and antioxidants, plum or aloo bukhara is no wonder one of the top dietary recommendations in summer and monsoon season. Be it hilly areas of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand or plains of Punjab and Haryana plums are cultivated in several parts of the country. Plums can be consumed as fruits during the season, enjoyed as flavourful plum cake or turned into amazing jams and jellies. Plums come in various types and colours be it green, yellow, purple or red. Prune, one of the plums is dried at 85 to 90 degrees C and is further processed into prune products like juice or puree. (Also read: Surprising benefits of jamun or black plum, from diabetes to blood pressure)

(Freepik)

Heart diseases are becoming common across the globe and are no longer the health issues affecting just the elderly. Plums can give your cardiovascular health a boost as its phytochemicals are proven to lower inflammation that may trigger heart disease. Plums can also be a great source of your daily dose of Vitamin C and is also good for your immunity as well as your eye health. Those struggling with constipation can find an effective solution in plum as sorbitol in them can act as natural laxative and keep your bowel movements smooth. Plum is also an ideal fruit for people with diabetes as they boost production of adiponectin, a hormone that helps in blood sugar regulation and also has high-fibre content.

Rosy Saha - Dietician, Golf View Healthcare & Research Institute, (A unit of Speech & Hearing Institute and Research Centre) in an interview with HT Digital suggests 8 types of plums and their many benefits.

1. Greengage Plums

As their name suggests, greengage plums are green-hued. They have an incredible sweet and delicious taste and are packed with vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants. It's not just great taste that greengage plums offer, but they also come with multiple benefits. Antioxidants protect the body from free radicals, while fibre aids in digestion. They also prevent constipation and improves your bowel movements. They also help in controlling blood sugar levels. Additionally, Vitamin C supports a healthy immune system and fights off infections.

2. Cherry Plums

Apart from great taste, the tiny cherry plums also have therapeutic qualities that are used as herbal supplement. Loaded with minerals like magnesium, potassium, and vitamin C, cherry plums are a great addition to your diet. They contain polyphenols, which offer protection against diseases like diabetes and heart disease. Cherry plums are also rich in iron and sodium that are essential for hydration, and muscle function.

3. Mirabelle Plums

Juicy and delicious, the yellow-hued mirabelle plums taste as amazing as they look. Mirabelle plums are a rich source of anthocyanins, powerful antioxidants that protect the body against certain cancers and heart diseases. These plums also contain zeaxanthin, a carotenoid pigment that promotes eye health.

4. Damson Plums

Rich in vitamin C, fibre, riboflavin, potassium, phosphorus, copper, magnesium, and manganese, damson plums have numerous health benefits. The high concentration of vitamin C and magnesium in Damson plums helps regulate the sleep cycle.

5. Elephant Heart Plums

A little tart and a bit sweet, Elephant heart plums have a rich and floral flavour. Packed with vitamins C and K, as well as minerals like copper, potassium, and dietary fibre, they are great for heart health.

6. Moyer Plums

One of the most popular varieties of plums, the purple-hued Moyer plum is rich in Vitamins A, C, potassium, and fibre. Moyer plums offer a range of health benefits from heart health, gut health, to eye health. This makes them a valuable addition to your diet.

7. Friar Plums

Another purple-coloured plum, Friar plums have a perfect sweet-tart taste and are loaded with antioxidants. Friar plums not only lower blood glucose levels but also help the body fight infections. They are a delicious way to boost your overall health.

8. Black Beauty Plums

Dark purple or black in colour, black beauty plums are rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants. These plums promote good health and a strong immune system. The antioxidants in Black Beauty plums also help control blood cholesterol levels by reducing LDL (bad) cholesterol.

Nutritional information of plum fruit in 100 gm as per Dietitian Rosy Saha:

Protein - 0.6 gm,

Fat - 0.5gm,

Carb - 11.1 gm,

Cal - 52 calories,

Carotene - 166 micrograms,

Fibre - 2 gm,

Vit C - 5 mg,

Calcium - 10 mg,

Phosphorus - 12 mg