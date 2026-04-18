Accidentally swallowed chewing gum? Gastroentrologist reveals how long it stays in your stomach

Are you chewing gum as a stress buster, to freshen up your mouth, or as a way to stop overeating? Whatever the reason is, it is a common habit. One of the fears that people often have includes accidentally swallowing it and the resulting assumption that it gets stuck in your stomach for a long time, creating a situation where you panic.ALSO READ: IBS vs IBD: Gastroenterologist shares the main differences between the two common gut conditions

Does chewing gum stay forever in your stomach?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

So, we asked gastroenterologist Dr Vishal Seth at Apollo Spectra Hospital in Pune to spill the truth, clarifying all the doubts.

Is it true that gum stays in the stomach?

“Since childhood, everyone is made to believe that swallowing chewing gum will stay in the stomach for years. This belief has been passed down for generations, creating unnecessary fear and stress among people,” Dr Seth explained, debunking the myth that it stays in the stomach forever or causes major gastric problems. He shared the reality which is far from the exaggerated myths, "while it is true that chewing gum is not easily digested like regular food, it does not remain in the body for years.”

So while you may have heard that chewing gum is indigestible, that does not mean it is permanent, as it eventually passes. Understanding this truth is important as it helps to reduce unnecessary health anxiety.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chewing gum takes a longer time to pass through the digestive tract, but it doesn’t stay indefinitely. (Picture credit: Freepik)

{{^usCountry}} How long does the swallowed gum stay in your stomach? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} How long does the swallowed gum stay in your stomach? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The gastroentrologist corrected the long-standing myth because the digestive system is designed to move everything we consume. He said, "People should be at ease and don’t get tensed, as swallowed chewing gum does not stay in the stomach for years.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The gastroentrologist corrected the long-standing myth because the digestive system is designed to move everything we consume. He said, "People should be at ease and don’t get tensed, as swallowed chewing gum does not stay in the stomach for years.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But how is it processed if chewing gum cannot be fully broken down because of its synthetic base? Dr Seth elaborated, "The gum still travels through the digestive tract similar to other foods. The gum cannot be digested like food and will go to the intestines from the stomach. It will then further move with the other waste and will be removed from the body via stool, within 4-5 days. The body will not store it for years at all.”

Another common concern that people may have is whether it sticks to any organs. The doctor assured that it does not stick to any of the organs, like the intestines or the stomach lining. Many may even doubt that their gut issues are because of swallowed gum, to which Dr Sethi reiterated, “The gum will not raise the chances of symptoms such as abdominal pain, heaviness, poor digestion, vomiting, nausea, or constipation or impact overall well-being.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Bottom line: The gastroentrologist clearly debunked the myth of gum staying in the stomach for long years, but that said, one should avoid swallowing gum because of its synthetic composition. However, even if someone accidentally swallows it, there is no need to panic.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON