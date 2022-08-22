Add these 4 Yoga asanas to your daily fitness routine to improve fertility, boost your chance at conception

Yoga is a holistic and safe solution to effectively improve your fertility levels and to boost your chance at conception hence, Yoga should be incorporated on a regular basis into your fitness schedule. According to health experts, practising Yoga is guaranteed to perk up your mood and regulate your emotions as the brain becomes activated to release chemicals such as dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and endorphins.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddha Akshar shared, “Yoga can reduce stress and anxiety which impact fertility levels. Along with Yoga postures you can also perform breathing techniques like Brahmari pranayama (Bee Breath) and Kapalbhati pranayama. Brahmari pranayama is a process where the exhalation is done like the noise of a humming bee and kapalbhati also called Bellows Breath is forceful exhalations followed by automatic inhalations.”

He listed some of the ways that practicing Yoga can help improve your fertility.

1. Balances your hormones - Hormonal imbalances cause thyroid related problems in women like polycystic ovarian syndrome also called PCOS and PCOD. This can lead to problems with fertility and conceiving. Yoga helps you in managing your hormone and regulating menstruation.

2. Fitness increases energy - When you are fit and active, it will keep the body functioning smoothly and efficiently. An active body translates to regulated monthly periods for women which play a major role in your fertility levels.

3. Healthy body - Yoga is the earliest known practice for bringing holistic well being both for the mind and body. Too much amount of mental stress can also cause health issues which can prove to be problematic especially when you are planning to conceive.

Talking about Yoga therapy or Mudra and meditation techniques, he said, “Techniques like Swaas Dhyan or breath meditation, and mudras such as Yoni Mudra and Linga Mudra can be done regularly for a minimum of 5 - 10 minutes. A blend of asana practice for the body and meditation for relaxing the mind will be ideal when you are planning to conceive.”

He revealed the following 4 Yoga asanas to improve fertility and boost your chance at conception:

1. Baddha Konasana or Cobbler Pose or the bound angle pose

Baddha Konasana or Cobbler Pose or the bound angle pose (Instagram/indirajoga)

Method: Begin by assuming Dandasana. Fold your legs and bring the soles of your feet together. Pull your heels closer to your pelvis. Gently push your knees down. Empty air from your stomach, lean your upper body forward and place your forehead on the floor.

2. Chakrasana or wheel pose

Chakrasana or wheel pose (Grand Master Akshar)

Method: Lie down on your back. Fold your legs at your knees and ensure that your feet are placed firmly on the floor. Bend your arms at the elbows with your palms facing the sky. Rotate your arms at the shoulders and place your palms on the floor on either side beside your head. Inhale, put pressure on your palms and legs and lift your entire body up to form an arch. Relax your neck and allow your head to fall gently behind.

3. Dhanurasana or bow pose

Dhanurasana or bow pose (Grand Master Akshar)

Method: Begin by lying down on your stomach. Bend your knees and hold your ankles with your palms. Have a strong grip. Lift your legs and arms as high as you can. Look up and hold the posture for a while.

4. Paschimottanasana or seated forward bending pose

Paschimottanasana or seated forward-bend of Yoga (Twitter/aol_chennai)

Method: Begin with Dandasana. Ensure that your knees are slightly bent while your legs are stretched out forward. Extend your arms upward and keep your spine erect. Exhale and empty your stomach of air. With the exhale, bend forward at the hip and place your upper body on your lower body. Lower your arms and grip your big toes with your fingers. Try to touch your knees with your nose. Hold the asana for a while.

