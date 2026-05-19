Addicted to cold coffee but trying to lose weight? Nutritionist shares 'magical' low-calorie coconut water coffee recipe

For many, the morning ritual of a creamy, sugary cold coffee is a non-negotiable comfort, even when it clashes with fitness goals. However, a new trend is sweeping social media that promises the caffeine kick of a latte with the hydration of a sports drink. The iced coconut water americano and cloud coffee have emerged as the solution for those looking to shed kilos without sacrificing their caffeine fix. Also read | AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares why he drinks black coffee every morning for his liver and why you should too

The 'magical' cold coffee recipe

Ditch the sugary lattes and try this coconut water coffee recipe. (Freepik)

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Nutritionist Shikha Singh took to Instagram on April 27 to share a low-calorie version of the beverage that she said can satisfy even the most stubborn coffee addiction. In a video, Shikha recounted a conversation with her friend who was struggling to lose weight due to her daily coffee habit.

She recalled: "Yesterday, my friend Meera called me and said, 'There is only one bad habit that is not letting me lose weight. That is the addiction of cold coffee.' Then I said, okay. Challenge accepted. Now I will make you drink cold coffee and make you lose weight."

Shikha’s 'magical cold coffee' recipe focuses on substituting heavy creams and refined sugars with natural electrolytes and plant-based sweetness: "First of all, take fresh coconut water in a glass. If it is fresh, it is better. If it is not available, you can also use packed coconut water. But make sure there is no sugar in it. Now, put coffee powder in a coffee tumbler. We will put a little stevia in it. Sugar, jaggery or honey will be avoided."

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{{^usCountry}} To achieve the 'cloud' texture, she suggested mixing the coffee with a small amount of coconut water first: “Now take a milk frother and froth your coffee very well with it. Now put in ice cubes — and a little more coconut water. Add about 50 ml of low-fat or double-toned milk. Our cold coffee is ready in just 5 minutes. It is completely guilt-free, low-calorie.” Also read | Apollo Bengaluru dietician explains which is actually better for you: Green or brown coconut water {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To achieve the 'cloud' texture, she suggested mixing the coffee with a small amount of coconut water first: “Now take a milk frother and froth your coffee very well with it. Now put in ice cubes — and a little more coconut water. Add about 50 ml of low-fat or double-toned milk. Our cold coffee is ready in just 5 minutes. It is completely guilt-free, low-calorie.” Also read | Apollo Bengaluru dietician explains which is actually better for you: Green or brown coconut water {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Why his cold coffee recipe works {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why his cold coffee recipe works {{/usCountry}}

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Beyond being a low-calorie alternative, experts suggest that the combination of coffee and coconut water serves a functional purpose for the body, especially during the warmer months. Anna Smith, a dietitian, shared in a 2025 Lose It! report that the drink addresses the common summer dehydration issue.

She said, “This drink is a fun way to stay hydrated while getting your coffee fix. In the summer, you’re probably sweating more, which means you’re losing more water, too. Adding a source of electrolytes to your weight loss routine can help prevent dehydration and support your overall metabolism and body... essentially, this drink combines something you love — coffee — with a hydration boost."

Timing your caffeine kick

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While the drink is 'guilt-free', experts suggest that when you drink it can be just as important as what is in it. Alix Turoff, a New York City-based dietitian and personal trainer, recommended consuming coconut water coffee in the morning or following exercise: “After waking up, your body is typically in a mildly dehydrated state, especially if you haven’t had water yet. Since coffee is often the first thing people reach for, pairing it with coconut water can help replenish fluids and electrolytes.”

She also highlighted the drink's potential as a recovery tool, noting it is a 'great alternative to traditional sports drinks, which often contain added sugars and dyes'.

Whether you are looking to break a plateau or simply want a refreshing twist on your morning brew, this 'magical' blend offers a way to indulge without the caloric consequences. As Shikha put it: "You can have it with your breakfast or as a mid-morning or evening snack."

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Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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