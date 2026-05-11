Adding extra salt to every meal? Cardiologist warns why this habit may be disastrous for your heart

Salt is the tastemaker, and at the dinner table, even if the food's flavour feels slightly off, many people sprinkle extra salt over it without a second thought. It may seem like just a little bit, but this small everyday habit can easily add up over time, pushing you towards a major health risk. Internally, many organs may be affected by the increased salt intake.ALSO READ: Bengaluru fitness coach reveals the truth about pink salt: Is it better for you or secretly ruining your health?

Often, salt shakers are on the table to add extra salt for taste, which is a bad habit!(Picture credit: Freepik )

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Is this habit detrimental to your well-being?

We asked Dr Amit Mittal, senior consultant- cardiology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in Delhi, who raised serious concerns about how instinctive and ‘automatic’ the habit of reaching for extra salt has become.

“Adding extra salt to food feels harmless. But this everyday habit could quietly be putting extra pressure on your heart,” he warned, explaining that excessive sodium intake can gradually increase blood pressure and exert stress on the cardiovascular system over time.

What happens when you add extra salt to your food?

The cardiologist presented a grim reality where Indians already have a significantly high salt intake: "Most people already consume far more salt than their body actually needs.”

The consequences show up. How does your body process the excess sodium? The doctor described, “Too much sodium makes the body hold on to water. That extra fluid increases blood pressure and forces the heart to work harder to pump blood through the body. Over time, this constant strain can stiffen arteries, damage blood vessels and weaken the heart muscle itself.” Since physiological function is interconnected, the impact is extensive.

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{{^usCountry}} The most alarming part of this entire issue, the doctor remarked, is that there are no obvious signs in the beginning. He stressed that the ‘damage builds gradually over years,' which is exactly why people tend to ignore it until serious health complications begin to appear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The most alarming part of this entire issue, the doctor remarked, is that there are no obvious signs in the beginning. He stressed that the ‘damage builds gradually over years,' which is exactly why people tend to ignore it until serious health complications begin to appear. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} But why do Indians have a higher salt intake? Dr Mittal named some sources, “In India especially, salt intake often comes from multiple sources through the day, such as home-cooked food, packaged snacks, pickles, chutneys, instant meals and then the extra salt added at the table.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But why do Indians have a higher salt intake? Dr Mittal named some sources, “In India especially, salt intake often comes from multiple sources through the day, such as home-cooked food, packaged snacks, pickles, chutneys, instant meals and then the extra salt added at the table.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} And what does your heart do? It keeps adjusting to the excess every single day until it reaches its tipping point. What are some signs you may be consuming too much salt? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And what does your heart do? It keeps adjusting to the excess every single day until it reaches its tipping point. What are some signs you may be consuming too much salt? {{/usCountry}}

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While high sodium intake does not always show obvious symptoms immediately, some subtle signs can appear over time. The doctor shared these signs:

Feeling unusually bloated or puffy Frequent thirst Swelling in fingers or feet Headaches linked to high blood pressure Constant craving for salty foods

Simple ways to cut down without making food boring?

Add garlic to fix the flavour profile. (Picture credit: Pixabay)

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Next, let's look at the solution: how can you cut down on salt? Salt feels integral to meals because it enhances taste, and without it, food may seem bland.

“Reducing salt does not mean eating bland meals. In fact, taste buds adapt faster than most people expect," Dr Mittal assured

Here are a few of his suggestions:

• Taste your food before adding extra salt

• Use herbs, garlic, lemon or spices for flavour

• Read the sodium content on packaged foods

• Limit highly processed snacks and instant foods

• Try low-sodium salt alternatives if recommended by your doctor

Many people believe they are naturally more into salty food and cannot go without extra seasoning, but the doctor believed this preference is not genetic, permanent, or biological. It is more behavioural, which means it can be unlearned.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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