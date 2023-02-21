Adenovirus in kids on rise: Warning signs, complications, prevention tips by doctors

Adenovirus cases are on rise in West Bengal and considering children aged 5 years or younger are more at risk of infection, parents must watch out for the early symptoms of this highly contagious virus that can lead to both mild and severe illness. The virus usually transmits by physical contact with an infected person and is more common in winter, spring and early summer, however they can happen at any time of the year. Adenovirus can cause respiratory illnesses like sinusitis, pneumonitis, bronchiolitis along with gastrointestinal issues like diarrhoea, however, if left untreated, it can lead to more serious complications like meningitis and encephalitis. But typically, you will see more of mild cold or flu like illnesses in people. (Also read: Adenovirus cases spike in West Bengal: Symptoms, treatment and precautions)

What is adenovirus

"Adenoviruses family cause variable types of infections via many variants and types. With no specific seasonal variability, adenovirus infections can happen any time of the year. Though it can affect all age groups, but specifically children are at higher risk and all spectrum of adenoviral infections are reported in paediatric age group," says Dr Neha Rastogi Panda, Consultant Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospital, Gurugram.

"Adenoviruses can affect children of any age but mostly in under-5 years, in winter, spring and early summer. The adenovirus generally affects either respiratory or digestive system but may affect both," says Dr Sanjeev Dutta, HOD and Sr Consultant Paediatrics, Marengo QRG Hospital, Faridabad.

How adenoviruses spread

Dr Panda says adenoviruses are highly contagious and infections are common in close-contact settings, such as childcare centres, schools and hospital settings.

"It can spread through droplets when someone with infection coughs or sneezeswithout protective mask, Faecal (stool) based transmission is also majorly reported which occurs via contaminated water, dirty diapers. Outbreaks of adenovirus at summer camps are linked to contaminated water in swimming pools and lakes. Poor hand hygiene is an important contributing factor. Most infections are mild, but serious infections can happen, especially in infants and people with weak immune system," says Dr Panda.

Symptoms of adenoviruses

"Common symptoms are respiratory- runny nose, sore throat, fever, cough, bronchitis, pneumonia; digestive-- vomiting diarrhoea, abdominal bloating; also, frequently seen is conjunctivitis (pink eyes)," says Dr Dutta.

Dr Panda shares the progression of the disease and other symptoms in detail.

- It majorly causes respiratory tract infections- sinusitis, pneumonitis, bronchiolitis along with gastrointestinal – diarrhoea and ophthalmological infections- keratitis, conjunctivitis.

- If untreated it can cause multiorgan involvement and fulminant form of infections- meningitis and encephalitis.

- Digestive tract infections are more common in children under the age of 5 and it has been observed that majority of children have had one form of the infection by age 10.

- Like any other virus, it also has prodromal phase and symptoms of “flu-like”-Runny nose, cough, croup, pink eyes, headache and fever Symptoms of a digestive tract infection – vomiting, bloating, abdominal pain may start 3 to 10 days after exposure.

- Symptoms usually occur in children younger than 5 years and may last 1 to 2 weeks.

Diagnosis

"Diagnosis in children especially is usually clinical, however throat swabs and conjunctival swabs along with stool samples can be subjected to viral DNA based tests. There are no approved antiviral medicines and no specific treatment for people with adenovirus infection. Most adenovirus infections are mild and self-limiting which requires only rest, hydration and other supportive and symptomatic medications," says Dr Panda.

Prevention of adenovirus

"With no effective vaccine, prevention is the key to combat these infections- cough etiquettes in children, remain in isolation if sick, avoid sharing clothes and towels when sick and above all, wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom.

Frequent handwashing is utmost important in childcare settings and healthcare facilities," says Dr Panda.

"Adenovirus infection spreads by droplets and faeco-oral routes. Hence, handwashing/hand sanitisation by caregivers and children is an important and effective way of prevention. Children should be educated to wash hands after toilet, before eating, after touching surfaces like doorknobs, diapers or soiled clothes. Children should avoid close contacts with infected persons and should use masks. This virus can also spread by eating or drinking contaminated food and water; hence food and water hygiene should be emphasized," says Dr Dutta.

