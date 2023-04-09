Researchers have revealed a method to avoid age-related weight gain, which may help to prevent obesity and related health issues such as Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and chronic inflammation. According to a new study conducted by researchers at Cornell's Division of Nutritional Sciences, which is housed in the Colleges of Human Ecology and Agriculture and Life Sciences, the effects of a slowing metabolism could be reversed by stimulating the production of a specific type of fat cell.

Age-related metabolic changes are associated with beige fat: Research reveals(Unsplash)

Mammals, including humans, have two main types of fat: white adipose tissue (WAT), which stores energy from excess calorie intake, and brown adipose tissue (BAT), which burns calories to produce heat to maintain body temperature. The study, published in Nature Communications, shows therapeutic promise in a third type of fat, a subtype of WAT: beige fat. Beige fat has the same cellular precursors as white fat and the same thermogenic properties as brown fat, which means it helps to reduce blood sugar and the fatty acids that cause the hardening of the arteries and heart disease.

When a person experiences sustained exposure to cold temperatures, stem cells known as adipose progenitor cells form thermogenic beige fat cells within white fat. As people age, the response to that stimulus weakens, tipping the balance toward white fat production. "There are seasonal changes in beige fat in young humans," said Dan Berry, assistant professor in the Division of Nutritional Sciences, adding, "but an older person would have to stand outside in the snow in their underwear to get those same effects."

In an earlier work, Berry observed that the ageing process impairs the formation of beige fat cells in response to cold temperatures. Identify the biochemistry behind the slowdown, he said, and the same process could be reversed to achieve therapeutic outcomes. "This is the ultimate goal," said Abigail Benvie, lead author of the new study and a doctoral student researcher in Berry's lab, adding, "Without having to subject people to cold exposure for prolonged periods of time, are there metabolic pathways we can stimulate that could produce the same effect?"

The paper revealed the role of a specific signalling pathway that suppresses beige fat formation in older mice by antagonising the immune system. By suppressing that pathway in ageing mice, the scientists were able to prompt beige fat production in animals that otherwise formed only in WAT.

