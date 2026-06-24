AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist lists 5 drinks that help naturally with bowel movement: ‘Take them as a shot…’

Regular bowel movement is popularly considered a sign of good health and is widely associated with feeling fresh. While people often have a routine, not everyone can get to it naturally. Taking the help of stimulants is not an issue, unless one gets hooked on things like cigarettes.

Herbal teas are excellent for stimulating bowel movement. (Pexel)

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To help out, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, took to Instagram on June 24 and shared a list of five natural drinks that help one go naturally.

1. Chia fresca

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{{^usCountry}} This may sound fancy, but chia fresca is an all-natural energy drink that is excellent for gut and overall health. Dr Sethi shared the recipe, stating, “It's made with one spoon of chia seeds, a glass of water, cucumber slices, and mint. Let it soak for about 10 to 15 minutes and add a squeeze of lemon at the end to get your gut moving.” 2. Fruit juices with sorbitol {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This may sound fancy, but chia fresca is an all-natural energy drink that is excellent for gut and overall health. Dr Sethi shared the recipe, stating, “It's made with one spoon of chia seeds, a glass of water, cucumber slices, and mint. Let it soak for about 10 to 15 minutes and add a squeeze of lemon at the end to get your gut moving.” 2. Fruit juices with sorbitol {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sorbitol is a sugar alcohol that is naturally found in fruits such as prunes, pears, and apples. It is also an osmotic laxative that provides relief in case of occasional constipation. According to Dr Sethi, fruit juices containing sorbitol are an excellent supplement to stimulate bowel movement. “You can take them as a shot,” he noted. “Use fresh fruit juices without added sugar.” 3. Herbal teas {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sorbitol is a sugar alcohol that is naturally found in fruits such as prunes, pears, and apples. It is also an osmotic laxative that provides relief in case of occasional constipation. According to Dr Sethi, fruit juices containing sorbitol are an excellent supplement to stimulate bowel movement. “You can take them as a shot,” he noted. “Use fresh fruit juices without added sugar.” 3. Herbal teas {{/usCountry}}

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A cup of warm tea has long been used in desi households as a stimulant, and it has the approval of Dr Sethi. This is because “warm water stimulates bowel movements,” explained the gastroenterologist. He also suggested drinking tea that contains senna, an over-the-counter laxative, to help with the process, but cautioned to do so only for a short term.

4. Kefir berries smoothies

Kefir is a fermented milk drink rich in probiotics that is excellent for gut health in itself. When turned into a smoothie with berries rich in antioxidants, it becomes a nutrient powerhouse. “Add one spoon of psyllium, flax seeds, or hemp seeds for a nutrient-dense fibre shake,” noted Dr Sethi.

5. Caffeinated drinks

Yet another common stimulant, caffeinated drinks include black coffee or green tea. “Caffeine stimulates the gastrocolic reflex, which helps bowel movement,” highlighted Dr Sethi.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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