AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 5 steps to reduce risk of pancreatic cancer

The pancreas is a gland located deep in the upper abdomen that performs both exocrine and endocrine functions, helping in digestion as well as blood sugar control. Pancreatic cancer is therefore a devastating diagnosis that any individual can receive, and according to Dr Saurabh Sethi, something that is often detected when time is running out fast.

Controlling blood sugar levels is an effective way to lower pancreatic cancer risk. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on June 9, the California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, with over 10 years of experience in the field, shared a list of five steps to follow to lower the risk of diagnosis.

1. Stop smoking

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{{^usCountry}} Smoking has long been considered one of the worst habits that an individual can pick up. It has been linked with multiple serious health disorders, yet it continues to be a common sight in every society. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Smoking has long been considered one of the worst habits that an individual can pick up. It has been linked with multiple serious health disorders, yet it continues to be a common sight in every society. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sethi, smoking is the single most modifiable risk factor when it comes to pancreatic cancer. “Smokers have more than double the risk of pancreatic cancer - and the damage accumulates silently with every year you continue,” stated the gastroenterologist. 2. Limit alcohol consumption {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sethi, smoking is the single most modifiable risk factor when it comes to pancreatic cancer. “Smokers have more than double the risk of pancreatic cancer - and the damage accumulates silently with every year you continue,” stated the gastroenterologist. 2. Limit alcohol consumption {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} There is no safe limit for drinking alcohol when one is concerned about their health. According to Dr Sethi, to lower the risk of pancreatic cancer, one should limit alcohol consumption to the absolute minimum. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is no safe limit for drinking alcohol when one is concerned about their health. According to Dr Sethi, to lower the risk of pancreatic cancer, one should limit alcohol consumption to the absolute minimum. {{/usCountry}}

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“Chronic alcohol use causes repeated bouts of pancreatitis,” noted Dr Sethi, “And chronic pancreatitis is one of the most established precursors to pancreatic cancer we know of.”

3. Keep blood sugar in check

As an exocrine gland, the pancreas works to control the blood sugar levels in the body by producing hormones like insulin and glucagon. Managing the blood sugar level and diabetes risk aggressively ensures that the pancreas is not stressed.

“New onset type 2 diabetes in someone over 50 with no family history is one of the earliest signals the pancreas is under stress - it is never just about sugar,” cautioned Dr Sethi.

4. Know your family history

Family history plays a significant role in assessing the risk of pancreatic cancer. As Dr Sethi explained, “A first-degree relative with pancreatic cancer significantly elevates your risk - genetic counselling and early surveillance exist for this reason, and most people never access them.”

5. Pay attention to the warning signs

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Pancreatic cancer does give certain warning signs that people often ignore. “New back pain, unexplained weight loss, floating stools, and new diabetes after 50 - none of these is dramatic, but together they are the pancreas asking you to pay attention,” noted Dr Sethi.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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