AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 6 early signs of colon cancer: Anaemia, abdominal pain, and more

One of the most common types of cancer in men, colon cancer is the abnormal growth of cells in the colon, the first and longest part of the large intestine. According to the Mayo Clinic website, the disease usually begins with the formation of a small clump of cells called polyps in the region. It might not initially be malignant, but it can turn cancerous over time.

Early diagnosis goes a long way in treating colon cancer. (Pexel)

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While colon cancer is more common in older adults, men of any age can be diagnosed with it. Thus, screening at regular intervals is a necessary precaution, especially for people in the advanced age group. And to help people get checked and diagnosed in time, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, took to Instagram on May 18 and shared a list of six early signs of colon cancer that should not be ignored.

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{{^usCountry}} “Colon cancer in young adults is on the rise, affecting people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s,” cautioned the gastroenterologist. “Recognising these symptoms can lead to early detection and better outcomes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Colon cancer in young adults is on the rise, affecting people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s,” cautioned the gastroenterologist. “Recognising these symptoms can lead to early detection and better outcomes.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Sign 1: Blood in the stool {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sign 1: Blood in the stool {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Internal bleeding is never a good sign. While having a bowel movement, if one notices blood present in the stool, it can be a sign of a burst polyp in the colon or rectum, and therefore an early indicator of colon cancer. “If the blood is coming from deep in your digestive tract, it may appear black instead of red,” noted Dr Sethi. Sign 2: Anaemia without a known cause {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internal bleeding is never a good sign. While having a bowel movement, if one notices blood present in the stool, it can be a sign of a burst polyp in the colon or rectum, and therefore an early indicator of colon cancer. “If the blood is coming from deep in your digestive tract, it may appear black instead of red,” noted Dr Sethi. Sign 2: Anaemia without a known cause {{/usCountry}}

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Anaemia is a condition in which the count of healthy red blood cells in the body drops, and less oxygen is supplied to the tissues. It can be a potential warning sign for a number of serious health issues, including colon cancer, according to Dr Sethi.

Sign 3: Thinner stool shape

While this is an odder early sign, if there is a noticeable change in the shape of the stool, and it has turned thinner, it is indicative of an obstruction present in the colon. Thus, according to Dr Sethi, a thinner stool shape is a likely early indicator of colon cancer.

Sign 4: Worsening constipation

Constipation is commonly considered to be a lifestyle and dietary issue. However, when taken into consideration with the other early symptoms, increasing constipation can hint at an obstruction in the colon that is causing the discomfort, and thus can be considered as an early sign of colon cancer.

Sign 5: Abdominal pain

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According to Dr Sethi, consistent abdominal pain should not be ignored. It could be due to a mass pushing against nerve endings in the colon, and thus be an early indicator of colon cancer.

Sign 6: Sudden weight loss or loss of appetite

Losing weight might be the fitness goal for many, but when it happens suddenly, it is a genuine cause of concern. As Dr Sethi noted, “If you're losing weight unexpectedly or have a reduced appetite, it could be linked to colon health issues.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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