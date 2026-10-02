AIIMS-trained neurologist reveals how to correctly measure blood pressure, advises ‘wait for at least 30 minutes if you have done…’

High blood pressure is the leading single risk factor for death globally, contributing to about half of all deaths related to heart disease and stroke, according to the World Heart Federation. Meanwhile, in India, particularly, it leads to roughly 1.6 million deaths annually, making it a leading driver of non-communicable disease mortality, per the World Health Organisation (WHO).

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Therefore, it is prudent to understand the mechanics of measuring blood pressure correctly if you are doing it at home. In an Instagram video shared on September 6, Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, neurologist and general physician, MD Medicine and DM Neurology (AIIMS Delhi) and MBBS (Lady Harding Medical College, Delhi), listed important tips to remember while measuring blood pressure.

'Wait for at least 30 minutes if you have done…'

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{{^usCountry}} According to the neurologist, when measuring blood pressure, it is also important to choose the right time and keep in mind your daily activities. She stressed that there should be a gap of at least 30 minutes before measuring your blood pressure if you are doing any of the below mentioned activities: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the neurologist, when measuring blood pressure, it is also important to choose the right time and keep in mind your daily activities. She stressed that there should be a gap of at least 30 minutes before measuring your blood pressure if you are doing any of the below mentioned activities: {{/usCountry}}

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⦿ If you have exercised

⦿ If you have gone for a walk

⦿ If you have eaten a meal

⦿ If you have consumed caffeine or tea

⦿ If you have smoked

⦿ If you have had alcohol

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How to correctly measure your blood pressure?

Apart from this, the neurologist stressed that the blood pressure is best measured on the left arm. Moreover, one should always take three readings of their blood pressure readings and calculate their average. This is done to provide an accurate estimate of your blood pressure.

Lastly, she suggested that the blood pressure cuff should always be positioned at heart level. However, it does not matter much whether you are lying down or sitting. “The cuff should be tight enough to allow you to comfortably insert two fingers underneath it,” she advised in the end.

About the expert

Dr Priyanka Sehrawat is a neurologist with extensive training in the field. She completed her MBBS from Lady Harding Medical College, Delhi, followed by an MD in Medicine. She then pursued a DM in Neurology from AIIMS Delhi. Currently, she practices in Gurugram.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.