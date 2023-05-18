Ajwain can be a powerful remedy for blood sugar, arthritis pain. Know all benefits from expert

Ajwain or carom seeds is a common Indian kitchen spice used frequently in curries, paratha stuffing, mathris, samosa, pakodas and other dishes to enhance taste as well as ease digestion. Ajwain in Ayurveda is considered a powerful cleanser and can stimulate appetite and fix digestive issues. Sometimes your elders in family may also recommend you to eat it raw or roasted with a pinch of salt in case of food poisoning or acidity issues. Ajwain can also provide quick relief from menstrual cramps and help relieve arthritis symptoms. The powerful seeds are also added to a lactating mother's food as it helps with healing. (Also read: 7 easy remedies and recipes to reduce bloating quickly)

Ajwain in Ayurveda is considered an effective cleanser and can stimulate appetite and fix digestive issues. (Pinterest)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ajwain can also help fight bacteria and fungi courtesy its many essential oils like thymol and carvacrol. Consuming it can thus relieve food poisoning and other stomach issues. Also helpful for diabetics, ajwain can also help control blood glucose levels post meals.

5 benefits of ajwain (carom seeds)

Khushboo Jain Tibrewala, Founder of The Health Pantry, Nutritionist and Diabetes Educator in a conversation with HT Digital shares 5 benefits of ajwain or carom seeds.

1. Relief from menstrual cramps: Ajwain water is an effective remedy to get rid of the throbbing cramps that can make one's life difficult during menstruation. To make ajwain water, mix 1/2 tsp of carom seeds and 1/2 tsp rock salt and have this mix with a glass of warm water. This can reduce your need to take pain killers during periods.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2. Helps control blood sugar: Ajwain seeds must be consumed by diabetes patients regularly as they can stabilise blood glucose level. It can be added to curries/rotis or consumed after meals. Adding ajwain to your meals can prevent post prandial spike in blood glucose levels which can help keep your blood sugar in control.

3. Relieves arthritis pain: Ajwain can help reduce symptoms of autoimmune disorders like arthritis, spondylitis, Hashimoto etc due to its powerful anti-inflammatory properties. One must add it to drinks, curries, parathas etc to reap its benefits.

4. Digestive issues: Ajwain consumption can help combat flatulence, indigestion and stomach infections. A simple tea made by boiling ajwain in water for a few minutes is all you need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

5. Helps heal new mothers: Ajwain is added to the food of new mothers for its powerful healing properties. It is recommended for lactating mothers as it helps with recovery and improves blood flow.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON