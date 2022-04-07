Jal Neti to ajwain; Ayurveda tips to help you quit smoking naturally

Smoking is addictive and can have a devastating impact on our health. A single puff of a cigarette exposes the smoker to millions of free radicals. It is capable of affecting nearly all your organs and in a way shorten your life span. According to WHO, tobacco kills up to half of its users and more than 8 million people each year.

From cancer, heart disease, lung disease, stroke to COPD smoking can lead to serious health issues. Even secondhand smoke could cause stroke, lung cancer and coronary heart diseases in adults and sudden infant death syndrome, acute respiratory infections, severe asthma and slowed lung growth in children.

Considering nicotine addiction that comes with smoking makes it very hard for people to quit smoking, here are some Ayurveda tips by an expert to help you get rid of this harmful habit.

Dr Nikita Kohli in her recent Instagram post suggests 5 easy tips that will go a long way in helping you quit smoking naturally.

Perform Jal Neti

Inhale saline water through one nostril and release it through the other. One may use specially designed Neti pot for it. Reverse the procedure with the other nostril. Jala Neti kriya is said to open up the nostrils and reduce the urge to breathe from mouth, which is helpful in quitting smoking. It also apparently helps relieve sinus infection and allergy problems caused by smoking.

Eat basil leaves

Eating 2-3 leaves every morning can reduce the ill-effects of smoking and reduces addition.

Drink water stored in copper vessel

Drinking water from a copper container can help reduce tobacco addiction and removes the toxin from the body.

Consume Triphala

Consume one spoon of Triphala every day before going to bed, to eliminate the deposits of nicotine tar in your system.

Eat ajwain

Taking one teaspoon of ajwain can reduce smoke cravings thereby reducing the intake of nicotine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON