Alaya F is 'inching towards a healthier, fitter, stronger' version of herself, starting with hand stand variations

Alaya F is slowly taking back control of her own life. Being a busy actor of the tinsel town, sometimes it gets difficult to manage the busy schedules of the upcoming projects and simultaneously take care of own's body through workouts. Alaya F, in a workout video, addressed the issue of needing to work on our bodies and take the step of inching towards a better version of ourselves.

On Wednesday, Alaya shared a fitness video on her Instagram profile, right from her living room – currently her workout arena. Being committed to her work schedules, she was not able to take care of her body and hence, being out of practice from her fitness routine, things got difficult for her. But now, she is back on the steering of taking control of her body and growing into a healthier and stronger person.

Alaya, in the afternoon, shared a video, where she can be seen performing a hand stand variation with her legs against a mirror on the wall. Dressed in a grey sports bra and a pair of black gym shorts, Alaya can be seen balancing her entire body on just her palms and folding her knees on top, and slowly supporting her legs straight on the wall behind her. In the later part of the video, the actor can be seen stretching her legs on both sides of her body, all the while balancing it on her palms. These handstand variations are giving us all the motivation we need to start taking our health seriously.

"Got very unfit over the last few months, I was so caught up in my work commitments that I stopped taking care of my body and lost a lot of my strength.. things that used to be so easy to do now feel so hard.. which can be so demotivating. But I’m slowly and steadily taking back control and inching towards a healthier, fitter, stronger me again," she accompanied her video with these words. Take a look at her video here:

Hand stand variations, as performed by Alaya in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in working the core muscles and improving circulation and lymph flow. It also helps in working out of the shoulders, arms, core, and back.

