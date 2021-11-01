Diwali 2021: This is how Alaya F is looking at all the Diwali sweets

The festival of lights is almost here. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 4. The festival marks the celebrations of inviting wealth and prosperity into the homes of common man. The celebrities of the tinsel town are also preparing for the festival of lights in their own ways – while some of them are scurrying through their festive wardrobes and pulling out the best ethnic attires, some are working out to prepare themselves for the week ahead of sweets, food and indulgence.

Another most important part of Diwali is the sweets. People celebrate the festival with the distribution of sweets and by indulging in various types of mouthwatering sweetmeats. Alaya F is also preparing for Diwali in her own way. The actor, instead of scurrying through her wardrobe right away, is instead staring at all the Diwali sweets coming her way.

On Monday, Alaya shared a set of pictures of herself from one of her recent photoshoots, where she can be seen directly looking at the camera while posing for the pictures. For this photoshoot, Alaya chose to blend casual Western attire with a long satin jacket comprising a plethora of colours.

Alaya paired a maroon bralette with a pair of denim jeans, distressed in the ankles. She teamed it with a long oversized satin multicoloured jacket from the house of Saaksha & Kinni. In an indoor setup, Alaya posed for the pictures on the floor, while directly looking at the camera. Alaya gave a twist to her pose with a goofy caption reflecting her festive state of mind – “Staring at all the Diwali mithai like.” Take a look at her pictures here:

Styled by fashion stylist Pallak H Shah, Alaya opted to leave her long tresses open in wavy curls around her shoulder. Assisted by makeup artist Ajay Vishwasrao and hair stylist Sourav Roy, Alaya opted for a minimal makeup look to complement her attire. In nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, black eyeliner, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Alaya was Diwali ready.

