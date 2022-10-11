Alaya F is kicking her way through the week like this...

Alaya F is our fitness inspiration. The actor believes in focusing her dedication and hard work into her fitness routine and the results are amazing. Alaya's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself shattering the barriers one routine at a time. From sharing her fitness journey on her Instagram profile to being her unfiltered best in showing us her failures and successes in her daily fitness routine, Alaya’s without routine is goals for us today and every other day. The actor also keeps sharing tips on health and skincare that should be followed for a healthy life. Alaya keeps serving us with the regular dose of necessary motivation to start taking care of our health and take baby steps in achieving the fitness that we desire and deserve.

Alaya, on Tuesday, gave us a glimpse of what her midweek workout routine looks like. And, needless to say, it is super intense. If Mondays are for yoga, Tuesdays are for kickboxing, for Alaya. The actor shared a short time lapse video from her Tuesday kickboxing diaries on her Instagram profile and showed us the level of fitness it needs to achieve the desired result. The actor, in the video, can be seen practising kicks with her fitness trainer for company. Dressed in a white sports bra and a pair of black tights, Alaya can be seen jumping and kicking on the kickboxing gear held forward by her trainer. “Kicking away my Tuesday blues,” Alaya captioned her video. The workout video is driving our Tuesday blues away as well. Take a look at the video here:

Kickboxing comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in burning mega calories and maintaining the weight. It also helps in boosting confidence and makes for an ideal cross-training workout. Regular practice of kickboxing helps in boosting posture, improving coordination and alleviating stress of the body.