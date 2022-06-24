Alaya F: Yoga gives me a chance to compete with older versions of myself

Yoga can be what you want it to be, says 24-year-old actress Alaya F, who jumped on the celebrity yoga bandwagon only when Covid-19 cooped everyone into their homes. The Jawaani Jaaneman diva is uber flexible and feels a sense of freedom and accomplishment by interpreting yoga in her own way and pushing the limits of her body.

As she says in her International Yoga Day 2022 special post on Instagram, Alaya f loves the “human to pretzel” transformation that this ancient science empowers her for. While most people have a standard approach to yoga, this young and raring-to-go actress sees it from a unique lens.

In this Health Shots exclusive interview on how yoga has changed her life, Alaya F, daughter of Pooja Bedi, talks about what she loves about it, how she loves experimenting with it, how it impacts her mental health, and her favourite moves! To read the full interview, click here.