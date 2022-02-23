Alaya F shows how to be productive without coming out of bed in fun yoga video: Watch here

Actor Alaya F has a great hack for those days when you feel extra lazy to get out of bed, but also want to include a few minutes of productivity and fitness in your routine. Recently, the actor posted a fun workout video of herself doing a yoga asana while lying down on her bed on Instagram and impressed many of her followers. The clip motivated us to get our fitness routine on track, and it will do the same for you.

On Tuesday, Alaya F posted a video of herself doing a Headstand with Front Leg Split variation while lying down on her bed. The star did the yoga asana effortlessly and blew our minds with her flexibility. She captioned the video, "Trying to feel productive without getting out of bed #WaitForIt."

The video begins with Alaya lying on the bed with her legs resting on the headboard. She also wrapped both hands around the head. Then, the actor pushed her body upwards by creating momentum with her legs and getting into a half headstand position. In the end, with one leg resting on the headboard, she stretched the other in the air and did an inverted leg split.

Additionally, Alaya kept the whole routine fuss-free by donning a smoky purple sports bra with midriff-baring workout tights and tied her tresses in a sleek ponytail.

Headstand Or Sirsasana Benefits:

Headstand is also known as Sirsasana. It packs in many benefits for the mind and body. It helps calm the mind and alleviate stress and depression. It also activates the pituitary and pineal glands, stimulates the lymphatic system, strengthens the upper body, spine, and core, enhances lung capacity, stimulates and strengthens abdominal organs, and boosts digestion.

This inversion exercise also reverses blood flow and increases blood circulation in all body parts, especially the brain.

Meanwhile, Alaya F was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman, starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Her upcoming projects include a remake of U Turn, Freddy with Kartik Aaryan and Ek Aur Ghazab Kahani alongside Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Seal.