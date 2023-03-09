Alia Bhatt’s trainer demonstrates yoga asanas that all women should perform

Yoga comes with many health benefits. From strengthening the muscles and the joints of the body to relaxing the mind and making us calm, it helps in healing both the body and the mind. Yoga helps in targeting the muscle groups of the body and releasing stress, and alleviating symptoms of several chronic illnesses. It also helps in relieving the body of panic, anxiety and bringing self-awareness. health experts recommend regular practice of yoga asanas to heal the mind and the body. With age, a woman’s body goes through a lot of changes. While we know how to multitask, we can sometimes lag when it comes to taking care of our health.

Anshuka Parwani, yoga trainer to several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, is known for sharing fitness and yoga-related tips and tricks on his Instagram profile on a regular basis. Anshuka, a day back, shared a yoga sequence that should be performed by women to stay healthy. “Here is a sequence of asanas that will work on your entire body and leave you feeling refreshed and energised,” read an excerpt of Anshuka’s post. Take a look at the yoga asanas suggested by the expert here:

Vrikshasana

Baddhakonasana

Parivrtta Sukhasana

Naukasana

Viparita Karani

Anshuka further noted down the health benefits of these asanas. Vrikshasana helps in relaxing the nervous system, strengthening the legs and is a great pose if you’re suffering from sciatica pain. Baddhakonasana, on the other hand, helps in stretching the knee muscles and boosting blood circulation. It also helps in targeting the pelvic region and the inner thighs. Parivrtta Sukhasana, or the Twists, help in boosting flexibility in spine, shoulders and chest. It also helps in stimulating the abdominal organs. Naukasana helps in toning the leg and arm muscles and curing digestive disorders, while Viparita Karani helps in stretching the back and dealing with anxiety and depression symptoms.