Alia Bhatt shares secret for 'great skin' at Cannes 2026: 'I eat this snack made with ghee, jaggery, peanut and...'

Alia Bhatt has once again captured the spotlight at Cannes Film Festival. While her sartorial choices at Cannes 2026 left social media in awe, even her candid revelation about a traditional Indian beauty secret has the internet buzzing. Also read | Alia Bhatt makes breathtaking Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance in peach gown with chiffon dupatta, rare coral necklace

Alia Bhatt dazzled at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in a vibrant coral-peach gown by Tamara Ralph, paired with a chiffon scarf.(AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an interview with Marie Claire France on May 12, Alia Bhatt was asked to share her beauty secret. Moving away from expensive serums, facials and high-tech treatments, the actor credited a staple of Indian households: ghee.

Alia Bhatt's ‘skin snack that really works’

"Ghee! We cook our food in ghee, at least in my home, and a lot of people do," Alia shared with a smile. "It's great, it's great for the gut, it's great for the skin. There's this snack that I have, it's basically ghee with a little bit of jaggery, some crushed peanuts and a little bit of coconut. It's a skin snack; I have it so that my skin looks great, and genuinely, it works. It really works," she explained.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This 'skin snack' highlights Alia's philosophy of 'beauty from within', highlighting gut health as the foundation for a radiant complexion. Also read | Shalini Passi has ghee shot first thing in the morning {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This 'skin snack' highlights Alia's philosophy of 'beauty from within', highlighting gut health as the foundation for a radiant complexion. Also read | Shalini Passi has ghee shot first thing in the morning {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Alia Bhatt's two Cannes 2026 looks {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia Bhatt's two Cannes 2026 looks {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Alia’s presence at Cannes 2026 was a masterclass in versatility. Representing L’Oréal Paris for the second consecutive year, Alia’s 2026 run has been a perfect fusion of elegance and boundary-pushing fashion.

For her first Cannes 2026 appearance, Alia stepped out in a look described as a 'moving watercolour painting'. Styled by celebrity stylist and film producer Rhea Kapoor, this custom couture by Yash Patil’s label, That Antique Piece, leaned into vintage-inspired romanticism.

Take a look:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The dress featured a muted sage-green gown with a structured corset bodice and delicate spaghetti straps. The voluminous skirt was the highlight, featuring hand-painted botanical motifs and a tribute to the French Riviera. With her hair in a softly undone low bun and minimal jewellery, Alia channelled 'princess core', blending the effortless elegance of the Mediterranean with Indian hand-craftsmanship.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For the official opening ceremony of Cannes 2026 on May 12, Alia pivoted to high-octane glamour. The actor wore a bespoke creation by Tamara Ralph: a vibrant coral-peach column dress. The gown featured a dramatic, sculpted sweetheart neckline with a graphic plunging cutout. In a nod to her Indian roots, the outfit included a long, chiffon scarf that trailed behind her like a regal dupatta, proving that traditional silhouettes can make a mark at the world's most prestigious red carpet.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON