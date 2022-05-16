Alia Bhatt's trainer suggests tips and yoga breathing technique to keep energy levels up in scorching heat: Watch video

We are currently witnessing a severe heat spell in many parts of the country, including Delhi. While the temperatures rise, we must take care of our bodies by eating nutritious food and drinking water. However, there are many other ways you can safeguard yourself from the heatwave. And Alia Bhatt's yoga coach Anshuka Parwani has a few suggestions, including a yoga breathing technique to help you out. The fitness expert often shares videos featuring various yoga asanas that one can include in their daily routine to keep themselves fit. This latest video talks about ways to keep energy levels up in this scorching heat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anshuka Parwani, known for training stars like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet Singh, took to Instagram to share a video titled 'How To Keep Your Energy Levels Up In this Scroching Heat'. She captioned the post, "While summers call for beautiful beach days and suntans, it's also that time when your energy levels are at a low due to the sweltering heat." She then shared tips to keep our 'energy levels up and stay fresh and breezy this summer'. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt's trainer shares 3 yoga poses for a strong core to avoid injuries)

According to Anushka, one should always "stay hydrated and keep their electrolytes up" during summers. The fitness expert also suggested her followers to eat light food, practice yoga breathing techniques and get a full night's sleep to beat the heat. Apart from eating light meals, Anshuka said, "Make sure you include fruits that have high water content." In the end, she added, "Practice your Pranayama specially Sheetali and Sheetkari and make sure you get a good night's sleep in so you wake up energetic and fresh."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If you want to know which fruits have high water content, we have a few suggestions. While we all know about watermelons, fruits like strawberries, cucumber, musk melon, mangoes, pineapple, plums, papaya, peaches, and blueberries, among many others, also have high water content.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What is Sheetali Pranayama and its benefits?

Sheetali Pranayama, also known as Cooling Breath, is a breathing practice that effectively cools the body, the mind, and the emotions. It also promotes optimal digestion, mitigates hyperacidity, and soothes inflammatory skin conditions.

What is Sheetkari Pranayama and its benefits?

Sheetkari Pranayama is a variation of Sheetali Pranayam. People who cannot fold both sides of the tongue in Sheetali Pranayama perform this technique. It helps filter the outside heat, aids proper digestion and reduces toxins in the body.