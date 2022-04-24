Alia Bhatt's trainer demonstrates yoga breathing techniques to beat the heat

The summer is here with the scorching heat and the need of rehydrating our bodies constantly. Anywhere, summer is difficult to live through because we are constantly sweating, getting dehydrated and sick. Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday's yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani said, "It is very important to keep yourself hydrated at all times and out of the heat as much as possible." Anshuka further demonstrated three yoga breathing techniques which can help us to beat the heat this summer. Tale a look at the breathing techniques here:

Chandrabhedana (Left nostril breathing) - In the video, Anshuka can be seen sitting on a bed of sorts with her legs folded and her one hand in a mudra position rested on her knee. Then she can be seen closing her right nostril with her finger and breathing through the left nostril. She also added that Pranayam is more effective than any asana as it helps in cooling down the body.

Sheetkari – For this breathing technique, Anshuka can be seen joining her teeth and drawing in an inhalation. As the air passed through the spit, it cooled down before entering the body. Hence, it helps in cooling the body from inside. The air should be exhaled from the nose.

Visualisation meditations – Anshuka wrote that sometimes visualising a snow-capped mountain while meditating helps in cooling the temperature of the body. "This takes a little time to master, but is very rewarding as a practice,” she added. She also wrote that we can visualise the colour dark blue when the colour outside of us is bright yellow of the sunshine.

Anshuka further shared a pro tip and wrapped her post - to combat the heat this summer, we must include more rich and citrus fruits and vegetables in the diet and must keep ourselves hydrated at all times.

