All you need to know about human hantavirus linked to human-to-human transmission on cruise ship: Symptoms, safety

On May 2, 2026, a cluster of passengers with severe respiratory illness aboard a cruise ship, carrying 147 passengers and crew, was reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Out of these, two cases of hantavirus were confirmed, and five suspected cases were identified, including three deaths, one critically ill patient, and three individuals reporting mild symptoms.

Hantaviruses are a family of viruses that can cause serious illnesses, including HPS and HFRS, and even death. (AP)

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The WHO reported that no rats were onboard the ship that was hit by hantavirus. Since the disease is usually spread by contact with infected rodents, it is suspected that this is a rare case of human-to-human transmission. So, what exactly is this virus? Here's everything you need to know about it:

What is human hantavirus?

According to the CDC (Centres for Disease Control and Prevention), hantaviruses are a family of viruses that can cause serious illnesses, such as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) and hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS), and even death. They are spread mainly by rodents.

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The cruise ship MV Hondius has strict precautionary measures in place, including isolation. (AFP)

{{^usCountry}} Moreover, humans usually contract hantavirus through contact with rodents, such as rats and mice, especially through their urine, droppings, and saliva. It can also spread through a bite or scratch from a rodent, but this is rare. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Moreover, humans usually contract hantavirus through contact with rodents, such as rats and mice, especially through their urine, droppings, and saliva. It can also spread through a bite or scratch from a rodent, but this is rare. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the WHO, the rare case of human-to-human transmission of hantavirus on the cruise ship may have occurred because the infected individuals were already ill before boarding. It might have occurred during activities such as birdwatching. After they boarded the vessel, human-to-human transmission may have taken place on board, the WHO stated. Signs and symptoms {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the WHO, the rare case of human-to-human transmission of hantavirus on the cruise ship may have occurred because the infected individuals were already ill before boarding. It might have occurred during activities such as birdwatching. After they boarded the vessel, human-to-human transmission may have taken place on board, the WHO stated. Signs and symptoms {{/usCountry}}

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Hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome (HCPS), also known as hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), is a viral respiratory disease. In humans, symptoms usually begin between one and eight weeks after exposure and typically include fever, headache, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal symptoms such as abdominal pain, nausea, or vomiting.

Early symptoms can include:

fatigue

fever

muscle aches, especially in the large muscle groups like the thighs, hips, back, and sometimes shoulders

About half of all HPS patients also experience:

headaches

dizziness

chills

abdominal problems, like nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain

A scientist from the Malbran Institute handling containers used to diagnose the Andes hantavirus. (AFP)

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Moreover, the WHO warns that HPS can be deadly. Thirty-eight percent of people who develop respiratory symptoms may die from the disease. The more severe form of the disease is hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS). It can affect the kidneys and usually develops within one to two weeks after exposure. Its symptoms include:

intense headaches

back and abdominal pain

fever/chills

nausea

blurred vision

People may have flushing of the face, inflammation or redness of the eyes, or a rash.

Later symptoms can include:

low blood pressure

lack of blood flow (acute shock)

internal bleeding (vascular leakage)

acute kidney failure, which can cause severe fluid overload

Precautions and safety

To protect yourself from the virus, the WHO recommends avoiding or minimising contact with rodents in the home, workplace, or other places you frequent. Additionally, seal holes and gaps in your home or garage to keep rodents from entering.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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