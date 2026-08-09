Almonds, hummus and edamame: Nutritionist Archana recommends 15 high-protein snacks that can help you lose weight

The time between lunch and dinner is important because we often search for snacks. Instead of reaching for cookies, choose a healthier option! You might wonder if snacking can be healthy. Here’s a list of 20 high-protein snacks that you can enjoy without guilt!

Is snacking healthy or unhealthy?

High-protein snack: Chickpea Hummus is usually served with pita bread. (Shutterstock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Snacking can be healthy. You don't have to choose unhealthy snacks. Instead, you can pick healthy options that are rich in vitamins and nutrients. "Choosing healthy snacks is actually good for you," dietitian Archana S tells Health Shots. Snacking can make you healthier if done properly. A study shows that snacking increases the number of meals you have, which helps manage hunger and may support weight loss.

15 high-protein snacks that can help you lose weight

“Snacking helps you stay healthy because it stops you from overeating. When you eat small snacks between meals, you feel fuller and more energetic. However, be careful with portion control and avoid binge eating, even if the snacks are healthy,” says Archana.

1. Trail mix

Trail mix is a great snack that is high in protein. It is a healthy mix of nuts, dried fruits, and seeds that can help you feel full and support weight loss. This snack also supports muscle gain, digestion, and a strong immune system. However, since it is high in calories, be sure to watch your portion sizes.

A serving size of 1.4 oz (48 g) has 203 calories and contains 8 grams of protein.

2. Greek yoghurt

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Greek yoghurt is a high-protein snack that is low in calories. It helps keep your gut healthy because it has probiotics and nutrients. It also helps strengthen bones, control blood pressure, and lower the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Serving: One cup (240g) has 183 calories and 23.3g of protein.

3. Cheese slice

Cheese makes a great snack that is low in guilt. It is a good choice for people with diabetes because it has a low glycemic index, which helps control blood sugar levels. Cheese contains healthy fats, calcium, and protein that support dental health, bone health, and muscle health.

Serving: One slice of cheese (25 g) has 89 calories and 5.7 grams of protein.

4. Almonds

Almonds are healthy nuts. They are high in antioxidants and vitamin E. Eating almonds can lower cholesterol and help control blood sugar levels.

Serving: A handful of almonds (30g) has 174 calories and contains 6.3g of protein.

5. Peanut butter

Peanut butter is a good source of healthy fats. When you eat it with an apple, it becomes even better for your nutrition.

Serving: A medium-sized apple (160 g) with ½ tablespoon (15 g) of peanut butter has 172 calories and 4 g of protein.

6. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are a tasty and healthy snack that is high in protein and helps with weight loss. They are good for your heart, boost your energy, and aid digestion. It also helps keep your body temperature in check.

A serving of chia pudding is 210 grams, made from 30 grams of chia seeds and 180 grams of milk. This serving has 230 calories and contains 10.9 grams of protein.

7. Hummus

Hummus is a healthy dip. It does not contain gluten or dairy. Eating hummus supports heart health and helps with weight management.

Serving: One cucumber dipped in 165.5 grams of hummus has 117.7 calories and 5.5 grams of protein.

8. Roasted watermelon seeds

Watermelon seeds are nutritious because they contain magnesium, zinc, protein, and iron. People often overlook them because of the fruit. When roasted, they have a great flavour and make a tasty snack.

A serving of 33 grams of watermelon seeds has 180 calories and contains 9.6 grams of protein.

9. Edamame

This plant-based protein is high in fibre and boosts energy. It helps control good cholesterol levels and keeps blood sugar stable.

Serving: One cup of shelled edamame has 210 calories and 17 grams of protein.

10. Roasted chickpeas

Roasted chickpeas are tasty snacks, but be careful about how many you eat. They can help satisfy cravings and keep your blood sugar steady.

Serving:½ cup of roasted chickpeas has 160 calories and 14 grams of protein.

11. Turkey breast slices

Turkey breast is a lean protein that can help with weight loss. It has fewer calories than other types of meat.

Serving: A 3-ounce serving of turkey breast with 1 tablespoon of mustard has 80 calories and 15 grams of protein.

12. Berries parfait with granola

This parfait is a tasty treat made with layers. It uses Greek yoghurt for protein, berries for antioxidants, and granola for fibre. To keep calories low, choose a granola that is low in sugar.

One serving (½ cup of Greek yoghurt, ½ cup of berries, and ¼ cup of granola) has 200 calories and 15 grams of protein.

13. Air-popped popcorn

Air-popped popcorn is a low-calorie whole grain that gives it a boost and adds some protein and calcium.

One serving of air-popped popcorn with 1 tablespoon of grated Parmesan cheese contains 120 calories and 5 grams of protein.

14. Roasted quinoa

Quinoa is a complete source of protein and has a good amount of fibre. Chopped vegetables provide vitamins and minerals, and help keep the calories low.

Serving: This recipe makes 1 serving, which is 1 cup of cooked quinoa, ½ cup of chopped vegetables, and 2 tablespoons of vinaigrette. This serving has 200 calories and 8 grams of protein.

15. Sunflower seeds

Apples provide fibre. Sunflower seeds are a healthy source of plant protein, good fats, and vitamin E.

Serving: One serving consists of 1 medium apple and 1 tablespoon of sunflower seeds. This serving has 180 calories and provides 7 grams of protein.

Which snacks help achieve a flat stomach?

Eating specific foods alone won't lead to effective weight loss. To lose weight, you need to get enough sleep, stay active, and follow a balanced diet. Along with high-protein snacks, include fibre-rich snacks like apples, vegetables, and whole wheat pasta. These foods can help keep your gut healthy and may lead to a flatter stomach. Low-calorie options like cucumber, carrots, and berries can also help control your appetite and prevent overeating.

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This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)