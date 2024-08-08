Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024: Exclusive deals with up to 60% off on healthcare devices

The ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 offers huge discounts, deals and promotions across categories, including healthcare devices. So, it is the perfect chance to step up and invest in devices that can keep a check on your health. With exclusive discounts of up to 60% off on healthcare devices like glucometers, blood pressure monitors, fitness trackers and more, you can keep a tab on your health and manage or improve your overall well-being. Having healthcare devices at home ensures early detection, increased independence, improved management, remote monitoring and convenience. Explore top-rated healthcare devices from popular brands at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. Check out the Amazon deals on the best healthcare devices and start your shopping spree. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 is live, so grab amazon offers on healthcare devices.

Grab the top-quality deals on the best blood pressure monitors

A blood pressure monitor is a medical device that is used to measure blood pressure. It consists of an inflatable cuff and a gauge or digital display to show systolic and diastolic pressure.

Enjoy up to 56% off on Dr Trust Smart Automatic Digital Pressure Monitor. This battery-powered and corded electric digital BP monitor is ISO-certified and features dual talking mode and micro USB. The brand claims that this machine can take accurate measurements of the systolic and diastolic blood pressure, and check pulse irregularities and heart rate. Comes with an advanced fuzzy algorithm, and a new pumping technology, this healthcare machine can help to prevent over-pumping and make measurement a comfortable process. It also comes with an extra-wide cuff that fits all-size arms.

The Omron HEM 7140T1 Bluetooth Blood Pressure Monitor is available at a discount of 35%. This battery-powered blood pressure monitor is equipped with advanced features like Bluetooth connectivity, IntelliSense technology, a hypertension indicator, a cuff wrapping guide and a pulse monitor. It also features a body movement detection prompt that can help to retake measurements when an error is detected due to body movement. Suitable for use on arms with a circumference of 22-32 centimetre, this device may help to detect irregular heartbeat.

Check out more deals on the best blood pressure monitor:

Enjoy the top deals on the best massagers for pain relief

A body massager is an electronic device that uses motions like rolling, kneading or vibrating to relax muscles and relieve tension.

Relax your muscles with the beatXP Bolt Deep Tissue Massage Gun. This battery-powered massager is built to last long and can power up to 5 hours. It is equipped with six intensity speed levels, type-C swift charging, one button for smart control and a charging indicator. By using different heads like round head, bullet heat, forkhead and flat head, this device can help to relax your body, elevate your mood, improve blood circulation and rejuvenate the muscles. With 8mm amplitude, this machine may help to relax your muscular pain and soreness.

AGARO Rejoice Foot, Calf and Leg Massager might be a good addition to your self-care routine. It features different massage techniques like kneading massage, rolling massage, heat/warm, vibration massage and 45-degree tilt angle. Regular use of this healthcare device in India can help improve the health of your feet, calves, toes and arches. With automatic massage modes and vibration function, this device may provide a complete leg massage for a healthy lifestyle.

Grab more big deals on the best healthcare devices in India like massagers:

Get amazing deals on the best glucometer

A glucometer is a device that can measure blood glucose levels, providing instant readings to help manage diabetes and monitor blood sugar.

Accu-Chek Instant S Blood Glucose Glucometer Kit promises to provide instant clarity. It is equipped with a target range indicator and 1 navigation button. This device is easy to use as it does not require any setup. It is designed for a virtually pain-free testing experience. The brand claims that this product is recommended by doctors and is ISO certified.

OneTouch Select Plus Simple Glucometer Machine is designed to be simple with no set-ups, no buttons and no coding. With a two-step testing process, this healthcare device promises to provide accurate results on the screen in just 5 seconds. It uses soft-stop control technology, 9 depth settings, ejection control and fine lancets to make the testing process painless. The brand claims that this product comes with 7 years of proven accuracy and is certified by International standards of EN ISO.

Check out more deals on the best glucometer:

Unveil exclusive deals on the best digital weighing scales

A digital weighing scale is an electronic device that promises to accurately measure body weight. It also features additional metrics like body fat percentage, BMI and hydration levels.

Grab the most affordable deals on healthcare devices like a digital weighing scale. The Meditive Bluetooth Digital BMI Weight Scale can be your health companion as it promises to measure body fat, bone mass, muscle mass and body weight. It may even measure visceral fat, protein, body age, BMR, skeletal muscle rate and more. This device is built with 4 high-precision sensors to deliver results with a 100-gram accuracy resolution that is displayed on the LCD screen.

Omron HN 289 Automatic Personal Digital Weight Machine may help you stay on track with your fitness goals. By providing accurate and reliable measurements, this machine may help you to keep track of your health. It is equipped with a 4-sensor accuracy technology that helps you target weight gain or loss regimen. This device also features an automatic on and off button, a slim design and tempered glass to ensure durability for the device.

Check out more deals on the best digital weighing scale:

Enjoy amazing deals on the best fitness trackers

It is a wearable device that helps to monitor physical activity, distance, calories burned, heart rate and other health metrics.

Monitor your health with the Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker. This wearable device comes with a battery life of up to 10 days and is compatible with iOS and Android. It promises to track all-day activity and provide daily readiness scores and active zone minutes. Regular use of this fitness tracker may proactively manage stress, provide sleep scores, monitor heart rate, and provide overall wellness reports.

Get real-time updates on your health and fitness with Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Watch. With a battery life of more than 6 days, this iOS and Android-compatible device promises to help track your health. It is equipped with built-in GPS, 40 plus exercise modes, voice assistant, text and phone notifications and more. This device also claims to provide a daily readiness score and track your sleep, heart rate and more.

Check out the top deals on the best fitness trackers:

Amazon Independence Day Sale - FAQs How long will the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale run? The much-awaited Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale started on August 6, 2024, and it will run until August 11, 2024. During the Amazon Sale 2024, you can grab exclusive deals and discounts on a wide range of products, including the best healthcare devices.

Which healthcare devices are available for sale? You can grab big deals on healthcare devices at the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. From blood pressure monitors, glucometers, and fitness trackers to massagers and weighing scales, a wide range of healthcare devices is available at up to 60% discount.

Can I return products bought during the sale? Yes, you can return products bought during the sale but it is subject to Amazon’s return and exchange policy. So, make sure to check the terms and conditions of returning or exchanging a product before buying it.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.