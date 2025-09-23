Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE: Up to 80% off on fitness bikes, walking pads, and more for your daily fitness

ByShivangi Jamwal
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 02:00 pm IST

During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, you can grab incredible deals on fitness bikes, walking pads, and more. Upgrade your fitness routine!

SPARNOD FITNESS SSB-08 Spin Bike Exercise Cycle For Home Gym With 8kg Flywheel, LED Display, Pulse Sensor, Adjustable Resistance, Silent Belt Drive,4-Way Adjustable Cushioned Seat And 2-Way Handlebar View Details checkDetails

₹7,446

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fitkit by Cult FK7001 Spin Bike with 6Kg Flywheel, LED screen, Adjustable Brake Pad Resistance with Belt Drive System for Fitness at Home Workouts|Max Weight : 110 kg (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Flexnest Smart Bluetooth Spin Bike Fitness Cycle with 100 Resistance Levels, Upright Exercise Bike for Home Gym Workout & Cardio with 6.5 kgs Flywheel (Flexbike Lite) - Black View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PowerMax Fitness BS-130 Spin Exercise Bike View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill for Home 2.5Hp Peak Dc Motor- Foldable Under Desk Treadmill-Walking Machine at 8Km/Hr Speed with Led Display-Cardio Equipment for Home Gym 110Kg Capacity(Lltm163),Black View Details checkDetails

₹9,573

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cockatoo Smartpad 3.0 (3HP Peak) Walking Pad for Home, Remote Control, Max User Weight 110 Kg Treadmill, Walkpad with Manual Adjustable 2 Incline Levels and 1-8 Km/Hr Speed Range, White and Green View Details checkDetails

₹10,205

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WALKINGPAD R2 Treadmill Running and Walking Folding Treadmill Manual Automatic Modes Foldable Walking Pad Non-Slip Smart LCD Display Fitness Equipment 12Km/Hr, Black View Details checkDetails

₹49,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cultsport Treadmill Baytown 2 HP Peak DC Motorized|Under Desk Treadmill | Home Workout | Max Speed 8 Km/Hr | Walking Pad | Max User Weight 110 Kg | Black View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Symactive Fitness Mini Cycle Pedal Exerciser | Heavy Material | with Adjustable Resistance Levels and Digital Display | Compact & Portable Design (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,179

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SPARNOD FITNESS SMB-100 Mini Cycle Pedal Exerciser with Fixing Strap, Adjustable Resistance and Digital Display - Suitable for Light Exercise of Legs, Arms, and Physiotherapy at Home, Black View Details checkDetails

₹1,276

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fitkit by Cult Pedalgo Mini Cycle Pedal Exerciser with Adjustable Resistance| Digital Display| Compact & Portable Design - for Light Leg and Arm Exercise and Physiotherapy at Home (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell Weight Set Of 2, 7.5 Kg,Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,509

amazonLogo
GET THIS

amazon basics Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell Weight Set Of 2, 7.5 Kg,Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,509

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kore 20 KG PVC-DM COMBO16 (3Kg X 4 Plates + 2Kg X 4 Plates) Home Gym Dumbbells Kit View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

91-Durafit Ace 4.5 HP Peak BLDC Motorized Treadmill | 4 Level Manual Incline | 16 Km/Hr Max Speed | 120 Kg Max User Weight | Home use View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WELCARE Maxpro Thrust Plus 6Hp Peak AC Motor Auto Incline Treadmill With Life Time Motor Warranty|15 Level Auto Incline,Max.Speed 16Km/Hr,LCD Display,Home Use Treadmill For140Kgs User Weight PTA550IAC View Details checkDetails

₹41,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LEEWAY TR4 PRO Manual Treadmill for Home | Non Electric Running Machine with 48x16in Surface| Foldable Jogging Treadmill for Home Gym, Small Spaces, Seniors | Roller Walking Pad, No Electricity Needed View Details checkDetails

₹16,019

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dolphy Steel Free Standing Pull up Bar, Parallel Bar, Dips Station and Push up Bar- Power Tower View Details checkDetails

₹13,449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GYM24 EQUIPMENTS SUPER 20in1 exercise bench, fitness equipment, home gym, adjustable bench (incline Decline Flat) Black Leg Extn Curl, Dip Bar Pullupsbar- Loading Capacity (ADJUTABLE OLYMPIC BENCH) View Details checkDetails

₹15,119

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HASHTAG FITNESS Wall mount pull up bar, 3 in 1, dips station, home gym equipments, height increasing equipments for men,kids and women (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,161

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Cube Club Premier Heavy Duty Fitness Gym Bench | Adjustable Flat Incline Decline Bench for Home Gym| Multipurpose Fitness Bench 250+ kg Capacity Full Body Workout Bench Press for Home Gym View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WiseLife TRUE Body Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap for Men and Women | Non-Slip Textured Extra Wide & Thick | Pro Balance TPE Exercise Mat For Home, Pilates, Gym & Fitness (6mm, Green) View Details checkDetails

₹1,119

amazonLogo
GET THIS

2PCS Yoga Knee Pads Extra Thick Yoga Props and Accessories for Women / Men Cushions Knees and Elbows, Non-slip Yoga Mats for Kneeling Support for Fitness, Travel, Meditation, Kneeling, Pilates View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FEGSY High Density Foam Yoga Block Brick Set of 2 with Yoga Strap for Improve Strength, Aid Balance, and Flexibility (Multicolor) View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS
The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 is LIVE, bringing together massive discounts and limited-time offers across categories. With more people focusing on health and convenience, the shift toward building effective home fitness setups is stronger than ever. This sale is a perfect chance to invest in personal well-being without stretching your budget. Save up to 80% on top-rated home gym essentials, including fitness bikes, walking pads and more, making it easier to stay active indoors.

Up to 80% off on fitness bikes, walking pads and more at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025
Up to 80% off on fitness bikes, walking pads and more at Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025

Since the Amazon sale is live, make sure you don't miss out on quality equipment at unbeatable prices. It's the ideal moment to strengthen your home gym and health.

Fitness bikes, walking pads and more: Up to 80% off at the Amazon sale

Fitness bikes:

A fitness bike is a stationary exercise bike designed for indoor cycling. It offers a low-impact cardio workout and helps improve stamina, burn calories, strengthen leg muscles, and support consistent daily fitness routines.

1.

SPARNOD FITNESS SSB-08 Spin Bike Exercise Cycle For Home Gym With 8kg Flywheel, LED Display, Pulse Sensor, Adjustable Resistance, Silent Belt Drive,4-Way Adjustable Cushioned Seat And 2-Way Handlebar
2.

Fitkit by Cult FK7001 Spin Bike with 6Kg Flywheel, LED screen, Adjustable Brake Pad Resistance with Belt Drive System for Fitness at Home Workouts|Max Weight : 110 kg (Black)
3.

Flexnest Smart Bluetooth Spin Bike Fitness Cycle with 100 Resistance Levels, Upright Exercise Bike for Home Gym Workout & Cardio with 6.5 kgs Flywheel (Flexbike Lite) - Black
Walking pads:

A walking pad is a compact, foldable treadmill designed for indoor walking or light jogging. It is perfect for incorporating daily movement without needing much space.

5.

Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill for Home 2.5Hp Peak Dc Motor- Foldable Under Desk Treadmill-Walking Machine at 8Km/Hr Speed with Led Display-Cardio Equipment for Home Gym 110Kg Capacity(Lltm163),Black
6.

Cockatoo Smartpad 3.0 (3HP Peak) Walking Pad for Home, Remote Control, Max User Weight 110 Kg Treadmill, Walkpad with Manual Adjustable 2 Incline Levels and 1-8 Km/Hr Speed Range, White and Green
7.

WALKINGPAD R2 Treadmill Running and Walking Folding Treadmill Manual Automatic Modes Foldable Walking Pad Non-Slip Smart LCD Display Fitness Equipment 12Km/Hr, Black
8.

Cultsport Treadmill Baytown 2 HP Peak DC Motorized|Under Desk Treadmill | Home Workout | Max Speed 8 Km/Hr | Walking Pad | Max User Weight 110 Kg | Black
Mini cycle pedal exerciser:

A Mini Cycle Pedal Exerciser is a compact device for low-impact indoor workouts, improving leg strength, circulation, and overall fitness.

9.

Amazon Brand - Symactive Fitness Mini Cycle Pedal Exerciser | Heavy Material | with Adjustable Resistance Levels and Digital Display | Compact & Portable Design (Black)
10.

SPARNOD FITNESS SMB-100 Mini Cycle Pedal Exerciser with Fixing Strap, Adjustable Resistance and Digital Display - Suitable for Light Exercise of Legs, Arms, and Physiotherapy at Home, Black
11.

Fitkit by Cult Pedalgo Mini Cycle Pedal Exerciser with Adjustable Resistance| Digital Display| Compact & Portable Design - for Light Leg and Arm Exercise and Physiotherapy at Home (Black)
Dumbbells & Adjustable Weight Sets

Dumbbells and adjustable weight sets strengthen muscles, enhance endurance, and support versatile, effective home strength training.

12.

amazon basics Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell Weight Set Of 2, 7.5 Kg,Black
13.

amazon basics Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell Weight Set Of 2, 7.5 Kg,Black
14.

Kore 20 KG PVC-DM COMBO16 (3Kg X 4 Plates + 2Kg X 4 Plates) Home Gym Dumbbells Kit
Treadmills:

Treadmills are indoor running machines that improve cardiovascular health, burn calories, and support consistent daily workouts.

15.

91-Durafit Ace 4.5 HP Peak BLDC Motorized Treadmill | 4 Level Manual Incline | 16 Km/Hr Max Speed | 120 Kg Max User Weight | Home use
16.

WELCARE Maxpro Thrust Plus 6Hp Peak AC Motor Auto Incline Treadmill With Life Time Motor Warranty|15 Level Auto Incline,Max.Speed 16Km/Hr,LCD Display,Home Use Treadmill For140Kgs User Weight PTA550IAC
17.

LEEWAY TR4 PRO Manual Treadmill for Home | Non Electric Running Machine with 48x16in Surface| Foldable Jogging Treadmill for Home Gym, Small Spaces, Seniors | Roller Walking Pad, No Electricity Needed
Benches and pull-up bars

Benches and pull-up bars enhance home workouts, building upper body strength, core stability, and overall muscle fitness.

18.

Dolphy Steel Free Standing Pull up Bar, Parallel Bar, Dips Station and Push up Bar- Power Tower
20.

HASHTAG FITNESS Wall mount pull up bar, 3 in 1, dips station, home gym equipments, height increasing equipments for men,kids and women (Black)
21.

The Cube Club Premier Heavy Duty Fitness Gym Bench | Adjustable Flat Incline Decline Bench for Home Gym| Multipurpose Fitness Bench 250+ kg Capacity Full Body Workout Bench Press for Home Gym
Yoga Mats & Accessories

Yoga mats and accessories provide comfort, support, and stability, enhancing flexibility, balance, and effective home workouts.

22.

WiseLife TRUE Body Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap for Men and Women | Non-Slip Textured Extra Wide & Thick | Pro Balance TPE Exercise Mat For Home, Pilates, Gym & Fitness (6mm, Green)
23.

2PCS Yoga Knee Pads Extra Thick Yoga Props and Accessories for Women / Men Cushions Knees and Elbows, Non-slip Yoga Mats for Kneeling Support for Fitness, Travel, Meditation, Kneeling, Pilates
24.

FEGSY High Density Foam Yoga Block Brick Set of 2 with Yoga Strap for Improve Strength, Aid Balance, and Flexibility (Multicolor)
The Amazon Great Indian Festival is the perfect time to grab fitness bikes, walking pads, and more—enhancing your home workouts while enjoying huge savings and exclusive deals.

  • Who can use fitness bikes and walking pads at home?

    These are suitable for all age groups and fitness levels, for low-impact cardio and strength improvement from beginners to advanced users.

  • How often should I use a fitness bike or walking pad?

    For best results, aim for 20–40 minutes daily, 4–5 times a week, depending on your fitness goals.

  • What are the main benefits of using these at home?

    They improve cardiovascular health, burn calories, strengthen leg muscles, and support consistent daily exercise routines.

  • Do walking pads and fitness bikes require much space?

    Most models are compact or foldable, making them ideal for home use without occupying much space.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

