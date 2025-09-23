Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE: Up to 80% off on fitness bikes, walking pads, and more for your daily fitness
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 02:00 pm IST
During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, you can grab incredible deals on fitness bikes, walking pads, and more. Upgrade your fitness routine!
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
SPARNOD FITNESS SSB-08 Spin Bike Exercise Cycle For Home Gym With 8kg Flywheel, LED Display, Pulse Sensor, Adjustable Resistance, Silent Belt Drive,4-Way Adjustable Cushioned Seat And 2-Way Handlebar View Details
|
₹7,446
|
|
|
Fitkit by Cult FK7001 Spin Bike with 6Kg Flywheel, LED screen, Adjustable Brake Pad Resistance with Belt Drive System for Fitness at Home Workouts|Max Weight : 110 kg (Black) View Details
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
Flexnest Smart Bluetooth Spin Bike Fitness Cycle with 100 Resistance Levels, Upright Exercise Bike for Home Gym Workout & Cardio with 6.5 kgs Flywheel (Flexbike Lite) - Black View Details
|
|
|
|
PowerMax Fitness BS-130 Spin Exercise Bike View Details
|
|
|
|
Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill for Home 2.5Hp Peak Dc Motor- Foldable Under Desk Treadmill-Walking Machine at 8Km/Hr Speed with Led Display-Cardio Equipment for Home Gym 110Kg Capacity(Lltm163),Black View Details
|
₹9,573
|
|
|
Cockatoo Smartpad 3.0 (3HP Peak) Walking Pad for Home, Remote Control, Max User Weight 110 Kg Treadmill, Walkpad with Manual Adjustable 2 Incline Levels and 1-8 Km/Hr Speed Range, White and Green View Details
|
₹10,205
|
|
|
WALKINGPAD R2 Treadmill Running and Walking Folding Treadmill Manual Automatic Modes Foldable Walking Pad Non-Slip Smart LCD Display Fitness Equipment 12Km/Hr, Black View Details
|
₹49,999
|
|
|
Cultsport Treadmill Baytown 2 HP Peak DC Motorized|Under Desk Treadmill | Home Workout | Max Speed 8 Km/Hr | Walking Pad | Max User Weight 110 Kg | Black View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
Amazon Brand - Symactive Fitness Mini Cycle Pedal Exerciser | Heavy Material | with Adjustable Resistance Levels and Digital Display | Compact & Portable Design (Black) View Details
|
₹1,179
|
|
|
SPARNOD FITNESS SMB-100 Mini Cycle Pedal Exerciser with Fixing Strap, Adjustable Resistance and Digital Display - Suitable for Light Exercise of Legs, Arms, and Physiotherapy at Home, Black View Details
|
₹1,276
|
|
|
Fitkit by Cult Pedalgo Mini Cycle Pedal Exerciser with Adjustable Resistance| Digital Display| Compact & Portable Design - for Light Leg and Arm Exercise and Physiotherapy at Home (Black) View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
amazon basics Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell Weight Set Of 2, 7.5 Kg,Black View Details
|
₹2,509
|
|
|
amazon basics Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell Weight Set Of 2, 7.5 Kg,Black View Details
|
₹2,509
|
|
|
Kore 20 KG PVC-DM COMBO16 (3Kg X 4 Plates + 2Kg X 4 Plates) Home Gym Dumbbells Kit View Details
|
|
|
|
91-Durafit Ace 4.5 HP Peak BLDC Motorized Treadmill | 4 Level Manual Incline | 16 Km/Hr Max Speed | 120 Kg Max User Weight | Home use View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
WELCARE Maxpro Thrust Plus 6Hp Peak AC Motor Auto Incline Treadmill With Life Time Motor Warranty|15 Level Auto Incline,Max.Speed 16Km/Hr,LCD Display,Home Use Treadmill For140Kgs User Weight PTA550IAC View Details
|
₹41,999
|
|
|
LEEWAY TR4 PRO Manual Treadmill for Home | Non Electric Running Machine with 48x16in Surface| Foldable Jogging Treadmill for Home Gym, Small Spaces, Seniors | Roller Walking Pad, No Electricity Needed View Details
|
₹16,019
|
|
|
Dolphy Steel Free Standing Pull up Bar, Parallel Bar, Dips Station and Push up Bar- Power Tower View Details
|
₹13,449
|
|
|
GYM24 EQUIPMENTS SUPER 20in1 exercise bench, fitness equipment, home gym, adjustable bench (incline Decline Flat) Black Leg Extn Curl, Dip Bar Pullupsbar- Loading Capacity (ADJUTABLE OLYMPIC BENCH) View Details
|
₹15,119
|
|
|
HASHTAG FITNESS Wall mount pull up bar, 3 in 1, dips station, home gym equipments, height increasing equipments for men,kids and women (Black) View Details
|
₹2,161
|
|
|
The Cube Club Premier Heavy Duty Fitness Gym Bench | Adjustable Flat Incline Decline Bench for Home Gym| Multipurpose Fitness Bench 250+ kg Capacity Full Body Workout Bench Press for Home Gym View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
WiseLife TRUE Body Alignment Yoga Mat + Sleek Yoga Strap for Men and Women | Non-Slip Textured Extra Wide & Thick | Pro Balance TPE Exercise Mat For Home, Pilates, Gym & Fitness (6mm, Green) View Details
|
₹1,119
|
|
|
2PCS Yoga Knee Pads Extra Thick Yoga Props and Accessories for Women / Men Cushions Knees and Elbows, Non-slip Yoga Mats for Kneeling Support for Fitness, Travel, Meditation, Kneeling, Pilates View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
FEGSY High Density Foam Yoga Block Brick Set of 2 with Yoga Strap for Improve Strength, Aid Balance, and Flexibility (Multicolor) View Details
|
₹599
|
|
View More Products