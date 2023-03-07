Amitabh Bachchan injured during shoot; what is popped rib and how long it takes to heal

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan injured his right rib cage and suffered a muscle tear while shooting for an action scene for his next - Project K. According to media reports, the actor while shooting for this sequence near the outskirts of Hyderabad was suspended on a rope and harness and suddenly felt his back seizing up. The 80-year-old actor in his blog wrote in detail about the incident. "In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured - rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage, cancelled shoot, did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home. Strapping has been done and rest been advocated. Yes painful. On movement and breathing, will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur. Some medication is on also for pain," he wrote. The actor added, "I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities, but yes in rest and generally lying around." (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan rests at Jalsa with ‘strapped chest’, celebrates Holika Dahan post injury)

What is a popped rib or slipping rib syndrome

Slipping rib syndrome refers to pain in your lower chest or upper abdomen which may be present when your lower ribs move a little more than normal. It is also called interchondral subluxation, clicking rib syndrome, Painful rib syndrome, displaced ribs or chest pain-slipping rib," says Dr. Kaushal Kant Mishra, Director, Orthopaedics and Joint Replacement, Fortis Escorts, Okhla, New Delhi.

Causes

"This syndrome usually occurs in 8th to 10th ribs (also known are false ribs) at the lower part of your rib cage. These ribs are not connected to the chest bone (sternum). Fibrous tissue (ligaments), connect these ribs to each other to help keep them stable. The relative weakness in the ligaments can allow the ribs to move a little more than normal and cause pain," says Dr Mishra.

He said the condition can occur as a result of the following:

- Injury to the chest while playing contact sports such as football, ice hockey, wrestling, and rugby.

- A fall or direct trauma to your chest.

- Rapid twisting, pushing, or lifting motions, such as throwing a ball or swimming.

- When the ribs shift, they press on the surrounding muscles, nerves, and other tissues. This causes pain and inflammation in the area.

How long does it take the injury heal

Dr Mishra says broken or bruised ribs and cartilage heal in the same way and usually get better by themselves within 6 to 8 weeks.

What is muscle tear to rib cage

"Intercostal muscle can be torn with rib injuries. Symptoms of intercostal muscle strain include pain; You may feel a sharp pain at the time of injury, or it may come on more gradually. The pain will get worse when you twist, stretch, breathe in deeply, cough, or sneeze. As described above the muscles take same 6-8 weeks duration in average to heal," says Dr Mishra.

Does age play a role in recovery?

"With increasing age, the ribs become more brittle and osteopenic, leading to an increased susceptibility to rib fractures in elderly patients. Despite the seemingly minor anatomic impact of the rib fractures, they are associated with significant morbidity and mortality among geriatric population," says the expert.

What are the health complications of such injuries

- Difficulty in performing activities like coughing, bending, lifting, deep breathing, turning in bed, reaching for something, sitting up from a chair, and stretching will often worsen your symptoms.

- Very rarely when injury is high energy trauma then internal organs like lungs and GI system can get injured or perforated.

Dos for the injury

Dr Mishra also explains the dos and don'ts to follow in case of such injuries.

- Take painkillers, such as paracetamol or ibuprofen but avoid taking ibuprofen for 48 hours after your injury as it may slow down healing.

- Hold an ice pack (or a bag of frozen peas in a tea towel) to the affected ribs regularly in the first few days to bring down swelling.

- Rest and take time off work if you need to.

- Breathe normally and cough when you need to – this helps clear mucus from your lungs to prevent chest infections.

- If you need to cough, hold a pillow against your chest.

- Walk around and sometimes move your shoulders to help you breathe and clear mucus from your lungs.

- Take 10 slow, deep breaths every hour to help clear your lungs.

- Try to sleep more upright for the first few nights.

Don'ts for the injury

- Do not wrap a bandage tightly around your chest

- Do not lie down or stay still for a long time

- Do not strain yourself or lift heavy objects

- Do not play any sports or do any exercise that makes your pain worse

- Do not smoke – stopping smoking may also help your recovery

