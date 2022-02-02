Amyra Dastur's intense pullups are our perfect midweek fitness inspo

Amyra Dastur never misses a day from the gym. The actor is a fitness enthusiast and believes in working out every day to achieve a fit and healthy body. The actor swears by high intensity workouts and ensures to share the glimpses of her gym diaries on her Instagram profile. The plethora of pictures and videos of her fitness routine on her Instagram profile is proof of her dedication and hard work that she puts into her fitness routine on a daily basis.

Amyra believes that working out every day can help us in achieving the body and health that we want – hence, she keeps sharing the snippets of her fitness diaries on her Instagram to motivate her fans to start working out regularly. Amyra's fitness routine is a marvel to look at. Amyra, a day back, shared yet another snippet of her fitness routine and it is setting major goals for us on how to ace pullups like the actor. Amyra shared a set of videos where she can be seen taking up various routines.

In one of the videos, Amyra can be seen performing pullups with her back to the camera. Dressed in a pink tank top and a pair of black gym trousers, Amyra can be seen pulling up her entire body with one leg balanced on a platform of sorts. Then she can be seen doing the pullups with her alternate leg balanced. In the other video, Amyra can be seen holding a rod near to her chest and pulling her body up repeatedly.

Pullups, as performed by Amyra, come with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the back, arm and shoulder muscles. It also helps in improving the grip strength and developing the overall mental and physical strength of the body. It also helps in enhancing the fitness level.