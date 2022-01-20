Another day, another fitness inspo from Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur loves being at the gym. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, hardly misses a day from her gym routine and ensures to share snippets of the same on her Instagram profile. Amyra swears by high intensity workouts and the glimpses of her workout diaries manage to serve us with the necessary motivation to start taking our workout routines seriously.

A day back, Amyra shared a set of videos from her gym on her Instagram stories and set the fitness bar higher for us, yet again. In the videos, Amyra can be seen kickstarting her day with high intensity exercises to keep herself fit and healthy. In one of the videos, Amyra can be seen doing kettlebell swing. Dressed in a black tee shirt and a grey and white pair of gym trousers, Amyra can be seen standing with her upper body bent down. She can be seen holding kettlebell in her both hands and pulling them up vigorously.

In another video, Amyra can be seen working on her arm and back muscles with a help of a set of gym rods. Sitting on her knees on a cushion, Amyra can be seen holding gym rods of sort in her both hands and moving them vertically. Take a look at the snippets of her workout routine, here:

The fitness routine, as performed by Amyra in the Instagram stories, come with multiple health benefits. Kettlebell swing helps in building muscles and strengthening the weak ones as well. It also helps in shedding the extra kilos from the body and providing a full-body workout. Kettlebell swing, if incorporated in the daily fitness routine, helps in boosting cardio fitness, improving posture of the body and building functional strength.

Arm workouts, on the other hand, helps in building muscle strength and muscle mass. It also helps in protecting the bones, stabilising the joints and reducing the risk of injuries.