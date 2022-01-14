Amyra Dastur serves the perfect midweek fitness inspo with dumbbell workout

Amyra Dastur never misses out on a day at the gym. The actor is a fitness enthusiast and pages from her gym diaries always manage to make us look bad. The actor swears by high intensity workouts and always keeps sharing the updates of her fitness routine on her Instagram profile with the intention of motivating her Instagram family to start taking workouts seriously.

Amyra's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself engrossed in various workout routines. From acing weightlifting to finding a moment to connect with herself through a composed yoga routine, Amyra can do it all and more. A day back, Amyra shared a short glimpse of what a day at the gym looks like for her. The video perfectly captured the focus and dedication that the actor has for her fitness.

In the video, Amyra can be seen working on her arm and back muscles by lifting weights. Dressed in a white tank top and a pair of checkered gym trousers, Amyra can be seen working out with her back to the camera. The actor can be seen pulling a rod attached to a gym string down vigorously. In the later part of the video, Amyra can be seen leaning on a stool of sorts and lifting dumbbells above her head. Take a look at the snippets of Amyra's workout routine shared on her Instagram stories, here:

Instagram story of Amyra Dastur.(Instagram/@amyradastur93)

Arma nd back muscle workouts come with multiple health benefits. Arm workout helps in protecting the bones and improving the posture of the body. It also helps in boosting the heart health and reducing stress levels. Back muscles, on the other hand, helps in stabilising the spine and supporting the entire structure of the body. Working out with dumbbells helps in activating a lot of muscle groups in the body. It also helps in force, flexibility and growth of the muscles. It also helps in providing stability to the muscles and the joints.