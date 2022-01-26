Another day, another fitness video. Courtesy, Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur never misses out on her fitness. Be it the weekend or the middle of the week, Amyra knows how to drive the midweek blues away with a session of intense workouts. Amyra keeps sharing regular updates of her fitness routine on her Instagram profile – in the form of videos on her Instagram stories. Amyra, actor and fitness enthusiast, swears by high intensity workouts and yoga, and the snippets of the same are a treat for sore eyes.

Amyra, a day back, shared yet another snippet of her fitness routine, fresh from the gym and it is giving us all the motivation we need to make our way to the gym in the middle of the week. Amyra's fitness routine is sometimes not for the faint-hearted – we mean it. The actor's workout session usually involves a lot of deadlifting and a day back, it was no different.

Amyra shared a set of videos on her Instagram stories, where she can be seen working out on her arm and leg muscles by deadlifting. In one of the videos, Amyra can be seen working on her leg muscles by lifting weights with it. Lying on a gym bench, Amyra can be seen positioned with her legs balancing the weights on an inclined platform. Then she can be seen working out with it. In the other video, Amyra can be seen standing while holding the weights with her hands and working out. Dressed in a black tank top and a pair of black and grey gym trousers, Amyra can be seen engrossed in the routine. Take a look at the snippets of her fitness routine here:

Instagram story of Amyra Dastur.

Deadlifts help in activating the hip extensors and the core muscles of the body. It also helps in improving the overall metabolism and the bone mineral density. Deadlifts also help in improving jump performance and reducing the risk of lower back pain and injuries.