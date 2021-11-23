An apple a day keeps both constipation and diarrhea away

Apple is a super fruit that's often recommended by our grandparents and elders in the house to keep immunity high and digestive system smooth. The delicious and juicy apples are indeed a storehouse of nutrients with antioxidants, fibre, vitamins and minerals that prevent us from stroke, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity and even some kinds of cancers.

Apple is also considered an ideal fruit for people with diabetes. So we can safely say there is some truth to the adage - an apple a day keeps the doctor away.

Apple also has great benefits in bringing relief in digestive issues be it constipation or diarrhea. While the two stomach issues are completely different from each other, apple has the kind of fibres that work in both cases.

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija in her Instagram account shares how apple has this amazing property of keeping both constipation and diarrhea at bay.

"Apples are made up of insoluble and soluble fibre - 64% insoluble, 36% soluble. Soluble is what forms a gel like consistency in your stools and therefore slows down the digestion which is the inside pulp of the fruit, the flesh of the fruit. So, if you have diarrhea pulp is the way without the skin," says the nutritionist.

Insoluble fibre in apple also help people who have a problem of hard stool or having difficulty in clearing their bowels. If you have constipation, you are advised to have apple without peeling its skin.

"The insoluble one is more in the skin. So that increases the bulk of the stool and that helps with the quick passage through the intestines and helps relieve constipation," adds Makhija.

So the next time your mother asks you to have an apple, listen to her.

