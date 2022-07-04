Andropause: Causes, signs and symptoms, treatment of male menopause or low levels of testosterone

In contrast to menopause which is universal in women and is characterised with absolute gonadal failure with time, andropause (also known as male menopause, male climacteric, androclise, androgen decline in ageing male or ADAM, ageing male syndrome and late onset hypogonadism or LOH) is characterised by low levels of testosterone in older man or those men who have lost testicular function due to diseases or accidents or when subjected to surgical or medical castration due to advanced prostate cancer. Some health experts find the term “male menopause” misleading because although testosterone levels fall as men age, the decline is steady at less than 2% a year from around the age of 30 to 40 and this is unlikely to cause any problems in itself but a testosterone deficiency or late-onset hypogonadism is not a normal part of ageing.

Causes:

Testosterone is produced in the testes and adrenal glands and is responsible for a variety of important functions in men like it regulates libido, sperm production and muscle mass apart from being important for bone health and blood production. As men grow old, testosterone levels tend to drop along with the ability to produce sperm but apart from aging, some lifestyle factors or psychological problems could also cause drop in testosterone levels. These include:

1. Stress, depression or anxiety could result in erectile dysfunction, loss of libido and mood swings brought on by work or relationship issues, divorce, money problems, worrying about ageing parents, "midlife crisis" when men think they have reached life's halfway stage or anxieties over what they have accomplished so far, either in their job or personal life, can lead to a period of depression

2. Changes in the blood vessels alongside any psychological cause can result in erectile dysfunction

3. Lack of sleep

4. A poor diet

5. Lack of exercise

6. Drinking too much alcohol

7. Smoking

8. Low self-esteem

9. Late-onset hypogonadism

Signs and symptoms:

Health experts point out that fatigue, poor libido, weakness, depression, sexual problems and difficulties concentrating are just a few of the symptoms that might occur as a result of testosterone reduction. Apart from these, following are other signs and symptoms:

· Diminished mental acuity (poor concentration, depressed mood)

· Loss of strength and energy

· Gaining weight, losing muscle, and gaining fat

· Depressed moods and/or a lack of zeal and enthusiasm

· Irritability

· Muscle aches and pains (feeling stiffness)

· Sweats or hot flushes

· Hands and feet that are cold

· Itching

· Sexual dysfunction

· Loss of height

Diagnosis and treatment:

If you are experiencing these signs and symptoms, your doctor will likely do a blood test to measure your testosterone levels or order tests to rule out medical problems that may be contributing to the condition after performing a physical exam and asking about symptoms. If your testosterone levels are low, lifestyle or other changes in diet, exercise program or medications such as an antidepressant to help with some symptoms of male menopause, may be suggested by the doctor.

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) or testosterone replacement therapy or androgen replacement therapy may be prescribed to help relieve symptoms like loss of interest in sex (decreased libido), depression and fatigue. However, it is to be noted that it has potential risks and side effects as experts point out that replacing testosterone may worsen prostate cancer and increase the risk of heart disease.

