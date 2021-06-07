Ankita Konwar enjoys 8k hill run in new pic, Milind Soman is all praises for her

Mondays can be tough. Precisely because it is the first day of the week and we are still recovering from a relaxing weekend mode. But it seems Ankita Konwar is not one to be bothered by Monday blues. The 29-year-old is a fitness enthusiast and an advocate of living a healthy lifestyle, clean eating and exercising regularly. Ankita and her husband, Milind Soman, often share videos and pictures of their fitness routines on their Instagram account.

Today, Ankita shared a picture of herself enjoying a run. She ran an 8k hill run, according to the post. For the fitness regimen, she wore a neon green sports bra and navy-blue training shorts. She paired her workout look with sunglasses, a fitness watch, open-finger sandals and a sleek braided hairdo. In the image, she enjoyed the run amid lush greenery and under a clear blue sky.

Referring to her shorts and the sky in the caption, Ankita said that these were the only kind of blues that she embraces on a Monday. “The only blues I decided to embrace this Monday. A happy quick 8k hill run. #mondaymotivation #runnershigh #runninggirl #indianrunners #keepmoving,” Ankita captioned the image.

Within a few hours, Ankita’s post garnered more than 1,300 likes. Milind also took to the comments section and wrote, “Running so well.” Ankita replied to his comment by calling the 55-year-old her best coach.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's comment.

Running is a great way to build strong bones and endurance in the body. It strengthens the muscles, improves cardiovascular fitness and burns calories. As for a hill run, it is a great form of resistance training and strengthens your body. It builds muscles in your calves, quads, hamstrings and glutes.

Apart from fitness, Ankita also actively talks about mental health issues. Recently, she posted self-love tips on her profile. Here’s a look at her post:

See some other posts by Ankita where she has talked about her fitness routine and healthy lifestyle:

Ankita married Milind Soman in an intimate wedding in 2018 in Alibaug. The two recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

