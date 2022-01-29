Ankita Konwar kickstarts fitness routine with morning run on 'Assam and Meghalaya hills', Milind Soman reacts

Fitness enthusiast and avid runner Ankita Konwar, who is married to a celebrated supermodel and actor Milind Soman, took a break from running after completing a marathon in Jaisalmer with her husband on New Year's Eve. The 30-year-old ended 2021 on a fitness high after running 110 km. Now, she is kickstarting her fitness routine by going on a morning run on the hills of Assam and Meghalaya. It will motivate you to get your fitness routine back on track.

Ankita posted a short reel of herself running and captioned it, "Hills of Assam and Meghalaya. #reels #fun #runninggirl #meghalaya #assam #fridayvibes." She titled the video "Back at it [raised hands emoji]." She used the viral song Thing of Beauty by Danger Twins for the clip that garnered more than 32k views and even a reaction from Milind Soman. The 56-year-old model hearted Ankita's post.

The video shows Ankita, dressed in her workout gear and hair tied in a fuss-free ponytail, running on a road that, according to her post, is in the hills.

Running Benefits:

Ankita and Milind love going on marathons and short runs and often credit their inspiring and healthy lifestyles to this fitness activity. But what are the benefits of including running in your routine?

Running builds strong bones as it is a weight-bearing exercise, strengthens muscles, improves cardiovascular fitness, burns plenty of kilojoules and helps maintain a healthy weight. Additionally, studies show that running for just 15-30 minutes kickstarts your metabolism and burns fat.

Additionally, running on hills make one a stronger, faster, and healthy runner. It improves leg-muscle strength, quickens stride, develops the cardiovascular system, and can even protect leg muscles against soreness.

Earlier, Ankita and Milind served couple goals after the 30-year-old posted a romantic picture. It shows the star kissing her husband. She captioned it, "Heaven must feel like your kisses. #lovestory #youandi #kissoflove."

Ankita Konwar tied the knot with Milind Soman in April 2018. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug, attended by close friends and family.