Ankita Konwar merges ancient knowledge of both worlds in Egypt, works on balance

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are currently holidaying in Egypt. The country with its ruins and ancient charms and mystic vibes are being braced by Milind and Ankita who share a common love for everything related to ancient knowledge and history. Milind and Ankita, after sharing with us fitness inspo, have taken to their Instagram profiles currently to showcase what they are upto in Egypt. Milind and Ankita are doing it all – from having a moment together in the middle of nowhere at the Red Sea to climbing a mountain together to visit an ancient monastery where history resides. Milind and Ankita’s travel snippets are giving us all the vacay goals we need.

Ankita might be on a vacation, but that is not a good excuse enough to miss out on her yoga regime. Ankita, who is a certified yoga trainer, is taking on her yoga routine right in the middle of ruins in Egypt. The couple, on Sunday, visited the Karnak temple in Egypt. The temple complex is replete with decayed temples, pylons, chapels, and other buildings. Based in Luxor, Egypt, Karnak temple is laden with history and ancient knowledge. Ankita chose the temple complex, quite aptly, to merge the ancient knowledge of yoga from India with that of Egypt. Ankita shared a set of pictures on her Instagram profile and gave us sneak peeks into her yoga diaries. In one of the pictures, Ankita can be seen performing Vrikshasana, while the other picture features her in the Natarajasana position. “Ancient Indian knowledge meets ancient Egypt,” wrote Ankita. Take a look at her pictures here.

The yoga asanas performed by Ankita in the pictures bring with them a range of health benefits. Vrikshasana and Natarajasana both help in improving the posture and the balance of the body. Vrikshasana, also known as the Tree Pose, helps in strengthening the legs and opening the hips. It also helps in improving the neuromuscular coordination. Natarajasana – the Dancer Pose – on the other hand helps in strengthening the chest, ankles, hips, and legs. It also helps in stretching the groin, abdominal organs, and thighs.