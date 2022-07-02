Ankita Konwar performs the difficult Upavistha Konasana in new yoga video, Milind Soman reacts: Read benefits

Fitness enthusiast Ankita Konwar and her husband, Milind Soman, are known for leading a healthy lifestyle and eating clean. The couple never misses a chance to pack in a few minutes of exercise in their daily routine to start the day on an energised and positive note. They even motivate their followers to do the same by sharing snippets from daily training sessions, including core-strengthening movements, weight lifting, yoga, and more. Scroll ahead to check out Ankita's latest video that shows her performing a difficult yoga asana and get your dose of weekend workout inspiration.

On Friday, Ankita dropped a clip of herself doing the yoga's Upavistha Konasana, also known as the Wide-Angle Seated Forward Bend. "Practising this pose opens the mind to new possibilities while encouraging self-acceptance," Ankita captioned the clip. She added, "Upavistha Konasana is thought to activate the svadisthana chakra, thereby opening the centre of creativity, pleasure and enjoyment." Check out the video below. (Also Read: Ankita Konwar does yoga in craziest places for new workout video, Milind Soman reacts: Watch inside)

The video shows Ankita, dressed in a pink sports bra and printed cycling shorts, performing the Upavistha Konasana or the Wide-Angle Seated Forward Bend. It is a modern yoga pose that involves one sitting in an upright position with legs as wide apart as possible, grasping the toes and leaning forward.

After Ankita shared the video, her followers liked the post and took to the comments section to praise her. Milind Soman also hearted the clip. One user wrote, "Absolutely impossible." Another commented, "Every time I see a new reel from you Ankita Konwar mam...ye dil mange more (This heart wants more)."

Upavistha Konasana Benefits:

Upavistha Konasana is known for carrying a lot of benefits for the body. It stretches the back of your legs, lengthens the hamstrings, strengthens your vertebral columns, detoxifies your kidneys, relaxes your mind, decreases anxiety, stimulates your abdominal organs, releases groins, and makes your spine strong.

Meanwhile, Ankita Konwar married Milind Soman in 2018. The couple tied the knot in Alibaug in the presence of their close friends and family.