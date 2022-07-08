Inside Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar’s holiday in Egypt: ‘It’s gorgeous’

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar keep setting couple goals higher us. Sometimes with their running videos and pictures, sometimes with snippets from their workout diaries, sometimes through glimpses of their vacay albums – this couple never fails to amaze us with their couple goals. Ankita and Milind is currently traveling across Egypt and setting travel goals higher for us – we are not complaining. We are simply taking notes on what to do when in Egypt – one of the things in the top of the to-do list is of course eating ice cream slowly.

Didn’t understand? Let us explain. Milind and Ankita, upon reaching Egypt, travelled through Cairo to Sharm el Sheikh – the city on the southern end of the Sinai Peninsula in South Sinai Governorate, on the coastal strip along the Red Sea. The first thing that Milind did on reaching the city by the sea is have ice cream very slowly. We have a video to prove the same. In the video, recorded by Ankita, Milind can be seen relishing on his ice cream super slowly in the café of a resort. In the later part of the video, Ankita can be seen showing the stunning view of the resort with the pool.

In another snippet, Milind and Ankita can be seen geared up in their vacay attires and posing for a picture together. “When in Egypt you will eat ice cream very, very slowly. Do you know why,” Milind asked her Instagram family. He further added, “Ankita and I arrived in Sharm el Sheikh via Cairo today, and it is gorgeous.” Take a look at their pictures here:

A day back, Ankita shared a set of pictures of the couple from their flight seats. “Travelling got us smiling like,” Ankita wrote for the pictures where they can be seen being super excited for their vacation together.

Needless to say, Ankita and Milind’s vacay diaries are setting major travel goals for us, all the while giving s all the travel FOMO we need to start making plans for our next trip.