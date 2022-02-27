'Infinity and beyond': Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar celebrate 8 years of love

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman celebrated their 8th love anniversary a day back. Milind, who is an actor, supermodel, Television personality and a fitness enthusiast, celebrated his eight years of journey with Ankita Konwar – his wife. Ankita shared a slew of pictures taken at various times in the last 8 years on her Instagram profile and thanked the universe for making them meet.

Ankita and Milind are couple goals. From breaking stereotypes of marrying with a considerable age gap to acing fitness together, the couple keeps setting the bar higher for us. A day back, Ankita shared loved-up pictures with husband Milind and reminisced about the day that they met, 8 years back.

Earlier, in an interview with Humans of Bombay, Ankita spoke of the time that she met Milind. Ankita was coping up with the tragic death of her boyfriend, when she stumbled on Milind in a hotel lobby in Chennai. Since then, they stayed in touch, even though she had her reservations of falling in love again. When she spoke to Milind about the tragic loss that she was undergoing, Milind supported her throughout, and they ended up dating for 5 years after that.

Soon after, Milind and Ankita got married, first in Alibaug where they had a traditional wedding, and then in Spain, where they had a barefoot wedding under a waterfall. "On this day, 8 years ago, the universe did us a solid and it continues to work it’s charm every single day. To infinity and beyond my love," Ankita wrote for Milind. Take a look:

Milind and Ankita keep sharing snippets of her personal diaries on their Instagram profiles. The actor learns a little Assamese every day, and Ankita learns Marathi – this is their way of showing love, through learning each other's languages. Aww. No wonder, they keep setting major couple goals for us every day.