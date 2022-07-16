Ankita Konwar merges her love for travel and yoga ‘in the middle of the Red Sea’

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman are living it up in Egypt. The couple, after giving us ample fitness goals – be it together or individually, recently took off to Egypt for their vacation and since then, their Instagram profiles are a plethora of their ventures together in the Egypt. Milind and Ankita are doing it all – from climbing mountains to visit a monastery to sitting by the sunset and having a moment together. However, being on vacation does not mean that it is a good excuse enough to miss on fitness. Ankita, who is a certified yoga trainer and a fitness enthusiast, shared a short snippet from her ventures by the Red Sea in Egypt and gave us a glimpse of the kind of dedication and focus that she has for her yoga routine.

Ankita, on Saturday, made our weekend better with a picture of herself performing yoga on a yacht of sorts in the middle of the Red Sea. The couple are currently exploring the Red Sea in Egypt. A day back, Milind summed up their ventures in Red Sea in four words - “Dive, eat, sleep, repeat.” Ankita added yoga to the ventures on Saturday and shared a snippet of herself performing the Mermaid Pose with the stunning view of the Red Sea and the sunset in the backdrop. Ankita, in the picture, can be seen with her back stretched and her hands held together by the palms, with her one leg touching her elbow. The other leg can be seen bent from the knee. “Being a mermaid somewhere in the middle of the Red Sea,” Ankita captioned her picture. This is how Ankita merged travel and yoga together – take a look at her picture here.

The Mermaid Pose, also known as Eka Pada Rajakapotasana, comes with a range of health benefits. It helps in stretching the thighs, groins, shoulders, and chest. It also helps in strengthening the abdominal muscles and improving mobility in the spine and the hips. The Mermaid Pose, when performed on a regular basis, helps in stimulating the organs of the torso and lifting and opening the heart.