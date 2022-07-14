Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar’s Egypt trip in nutshell: ‘Dive, eat, sleep, repeat’

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are living it up in Egypt. Milind and Ankita recently took off for their vacation and since then, their Instagram profiles have been replete with pictures and videos of their ventures in Egypt. From basking under the vermillion glow of the setting sun by the Red Sea to climbing mountains to reach a monastery, the couple, who are also fitness enthusiasts, are doing it all. Milind and Ankita, after setting couple fitness goals higher for us, are now giving us major travel FOMO with all snippets from their vacay diaries.

Milind, a day back, shared fresh snippets from their vacation diaries on his Instagram profile. They are currently chilling by the Red Sea in Egypt. In one of the pictures, Milind and Ankita can be seen posing for a loved-up selfie with the lapping waves of the sea in the backdrop. In the other picture, the couple gave us major goals as they can be seen sitting on a couch of sorts and engrossed in their conversation with the setting sun giving them all kinds of romantic feels and the sea waves adding to the stunning view. Milind and Ankita also dived into the sea – Milind revealed it in his post. The actor summed up his vacation at the Red Sea in four words - “Dive, eat, sleep, repeat.” He also praised the coral reefs at the Red Sea and wrote that they are out of ordinary imagination. We can only imagine the beauty right now!

Take a look at their pictures here:

A few days back, Milind and Ankita climbed Mt. Sinai to reach the Monastery of St Catherine. Milind and Ankita shared a slew of pictures from their trek. “On the way to Mt Sinai, to retrace the journey that Moses took 3500 years ago to hear the voice of God. First stop, Monastery of St Catherine, who was martyred at the age of 18 in the 4th century. Faith is everything!” Take a look at the stunning view.

Needless to say, Milind and Ankita’s Egypt snippets are giving us all the travel inspo we need to plan our next trip. BRB, off to make the next travel itinerary.