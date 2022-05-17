Ankita Konwar performs Vrikshasana on road, Milind Soman reacts

Ankita Konwar is a fitness enthusiast. The wife of actor, model and Television personality Milind Soman, is often seen spending her time of the day dedicated to her fitness routine. Milind and Ankita make for a power packed couple who keep inspiring their Instagram family with super intense snippets of themselves working out together. Ankita swears by high intensity workouts, yoga and running. On multiple occasions, Ankita has been spotted working out in animal mode or taking a break and relaxing her muscles with a yoga position. Be it working out with her husband Milind for company or scooping some time out for herself and going for a solo run by the beach or getting spotted on the road by fans while in the middle of a run, Ankita is a fitness inspiration in herself.

Ankita, a day back, shared a picture of herself performing Vrikshasana on the road and gave us a glimpse of her fitness state of mind. Buddha Purnima was celebrated on may 16 this year. Taking to her Instagram profile, Ankita wrote a heartfelt wish for Buddha Purnima for her Instagram family. The wish came gift-wrapped with the picture of herself performing the Tree Pose. In the picture, Ankita, dressed in a black floral athleisure from the house of Puma India, can be seen engrossed in her yoga position. The best comment came from none other than husband Milind. Milind dropped by to comment with multiple kiss emoticons on Ankita's picture. " What you think - you become. What you feel - you attract. What you imagine - you create,” read an excerpt of her post.

Vrikshasana comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the ligaments and the tendons of the feet and strengthening the core muscles. It also helps in improving the balance and providing stability to groin, thighs, hips, and pelvis.

