Ankita Konwar performs her favourite asana – Parsvakonasana; speaks of benefits

Ankita Konwar never stops giving us fresh fitness goals on a regular basis. Ankita, wife of actor, model and TV personality Milind Soman, is a fitness enthusiast. Just like Milind, Ankita also believes in staying fit through regular workouts and running. Ankita swears by yoga and high intensity workouts and is often spotted working out in animal mode or running. Ankita’s Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself in her fitness mode. From acing her favourite yoga asana to being spotted by fans while running on the road with husband Milind by her side, Ankita’s workout diaries are goals for us.

ALSO READ: Ankita Konwar’s ‘Ustrasana on the river bank’ is giving us all the fitness feels

Ankita is on a spree of sharing snippets from her yoga diaries. A few days back, Ankita gave us a glimpse of the craziest places where she has performed yoga asanas. A day back, Ankita demonstrated one of her favourite yoga asanas for her fans. Ankita shared a picture of herself performing Parsvakonasana and wrote about the many benefits of the asana. In the picture, she can be seen performing the Extended Side Angle Pose with utmost perfection. Dressed in a blue and white tank top and a pair of blue gym trousers, Ankita can be seen engrossed in the asana with the hills in the backdrop. “Parsvakonasana - one of my favourite asanas,” wrote Ankita in the caption. Take a look at her picture here:

Speaking of the benefits of Parsvakonasana, Ankita wrote that the yoga asana helps in stretching the groins, spine, waist and shoulders. It also helps in toning the abdominal muscles and stretching the legs, knees and ankles. When incorporated in the daily fitness routine, Parsvakonasana also helps in controlling constipation and stretching the hamstrings. As it helps in stretching a range of muscles, this yoga asana is a good remedy for back pain as well.