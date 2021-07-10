Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Ankita Konwar's cutie Milind Soman trains with two mudgars in new workout video
health

Ankita Konwar's cutie Milind Soman trains with two mudgars in new workout video

Milind Soman's new workout video shows the star exercising with two mudgars. He shared a shirtless video of himself sweating it out on Instagram on which Ankita Konwar commented cutie.
By Krishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 10:48 AM IST
Ankita Konwar's cutie Milind Soman trains with two mudgars in new workout video(Instagram/@milindrunning)

Ankita Konwar’s ‘cutie’ Milind Soman loves working out with a mudgar. One look at his Instagram account, and you would understand what we are talking about. His latest exercise video shows the actor and supermodel sweating it out in nature with the equipment. It is the weekend workout motivation we needed.

Taking to Instagram, Milind Soman shared a shirtless video of himself exercising on his balcony, surrounded by greenery. He used two same-sized mudgars for the routine.

In the video, the actor sweated it out in the open as his pet cat leisurely chilled in the background. He jokingly captioned the clip, “Spot the cat.”

ALSO READ: Milind Soman's impressive core strength in new video will blow your mind

The video begins with a shirtless and barefoot Milind swinging the two mudgars over his head from one side to another simultaneously. This type of workout routine helps in strengthening the arm, shoulder and back muscles. It also corrects the posture.

Milind just wore a pair of black shorts for the routine and flaunted his salt-and-pepper look.

After Milind shared the clip, it garnered several likes and comments from his fans. His wife, Ankita Konwar, also left a comment. She wrote, “My cuties,” with several heart-eye and heart emoticons.

What are the benefits of mudgar training?

Exercising with mudgar, a type of bat that resembles a gada or a heavy mace, helps to strengthen the shoulders as it allows extensive movements of the muscles present there. Moreover, these exercises are also beneficial for building forearm strength.

Using the club requires intense concentration, body coordination and balance. Thus, mudgar exercises strengthen focus and body posture. It also enhances the cardiovascular functioning of the body.

Milind Soman married Ankita Konwar in 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Alibaug. The two often share their fitness journeys with fans on social media platforms. Did Milind’s exercise regimen inspire you?

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
milind soman ankita konwar workout
TRENDING NEWS

UP Police’s post on wearing mask while travelling has a punny twist

Adorable parrot BoBo ‘teaches’ how to dance in style, video goes viral

Sachin Tendulkar dons chef’s hat in this video, it has a Salt Bae twist too

Tweeple are relating hard to this post about eating idli too quickly
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP