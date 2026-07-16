Ankles swelling in the evening? Urologist Dr Bhoopat Singh Bhati explains why it may signal kidney problems

By nightfall, do your ankles appear swollen or feel tender to the touch? You may associate this discomfort with long hours of sitting at work, limited leg movement or improper footwear, such as tight shoes. While these may also contribute temporarily, if the symptom of a swollen ankle lingers for a longer time, it may hint at an underlying health problem concerning an internal organ.



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A swollen ankle is a sign of kidney disease. (Picture credit: AI generated)

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Dr Bhoopat Singh Bhati, consultant urologist and andrologist at Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune, told HT Lifestyle that persistent ankle swelling may be an early indicator of kidney disease. Since impaired kidney function may not cause obvious symptoms during the early stages, this seemingly minor change should not be ignored.

The expert answered some common questions to better explain the connection. He emphasised that if your ankles remain swollen without any identifiable cause, the symptoms should be medically evaluated. Leaving the underlying problem undiagnosed may allow kidney disease to progress.

Why does kidney disease cause swelling?

Swelling is a common sign which indicates the kidney is not functioning adequately.

Ankle swelling may be associated with kidney-related problems, so it is important to first understand why impaired kidney function can cause swelling. According to the urologist, the connection lies in the kidney's role in filtering waste and removing excess fluid from the body.

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{{^usCountry}} He described, “The kidneys function by ensuring that the body has adequate fluid while removing waste and extra fluid. Swelling is caused by an accumulation of extra fluid when the kidneys are not functioning correctly. In fact, after prolonged sitting or standing, the swelling is typically more noticeable in the evening.” How are people diagnosed and treated? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He described, “The kidneys function by ensuring that the body has adequate fluid while removing waste and extra fluid. Swelling is caused by an accumulation of extra fluid when the kidneys are not functioning correctly. In fact, after prolonged sitting or standing, the swelling is typically more noticeable in the evening.” How are people diagnosed and treated? {{/usCountry}}

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Next, the urologist described how patients are diagnosed and treated. According to Dr Bhati, the diagnostic process may involve blood tests to assess kidney function, urine tests to detect blood or protein, and imaging techniques such as ultrasound when required.

Furthermore, before beginning treatment, doctors also need to identify the underlying cause. Dr Bhati also explained this is because the type and severity of kidney disease determine the appropriate course of action. Coexisting conditions, such as diabetes or high blood pressure, also need to be considered when developing a treatment plan.

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Furthermore, the urologist highlighted that depending on the patient's condition, treatment may include medicines to control blood pressure, reduce fluid buildup and protect kidney function, along with dietary changes and management of other health problems.

About the doctor

Dr Bhoopat Singh Bhati has over 21 years of surgical experience in advanced urological care. His key areas of specialisation include minimally invasive kidney stone surgeries, renal transplant, endourology, reconstructive urology, uro-oncology, neuro-urology, male sexual dysfunction, infertility, female urology, and advanced laparoscopic and robotic surgeries.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.