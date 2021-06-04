Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
world news

Anthony Fauci calls on China to release medical records of Wuhan lab workers

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has called on China to release the medical records of nine people whose ailments might provide vital clues into whether COVID-19 first emerged as the result of a lab leak, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
Reuters |
UPDATED ON JUN 04, 2021 09:42 AM IST
Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has called on China to release the medical records of nine Wuhan lab workers.(Bloomberg)

"I would like to see the medical records of the three people who are reported to have got sick in 2019. Did they really get sick, and if so, what did they get sick with?" the report https://on.ft.com/3igFTgU quoted Fauci as saying.

The origin of the virus is hotly contested, with U.S. intelligence agencies still examining reports that researchers at a Chinese virology laboratory in Wuhan were seriously ill in 2019 a month before the first COVID-19 cases were reported.

However, Chinese scientists and officials have consistently rejected the lab leak hypothesis, saying the virus could have been circulating in other regions before it hit Wuhan and might have even entered China through imported frozen food shipments or wildlife trading.

Financial Times reported that Fauci continues to believe the virus was first transmitted to humans through animals, pointing out that even if the lab researchers did have COVID-19, they could have contracted the disease from the wider population.

Topics
dr. anthony fauci china wuhan lab wuhan united states covid-19
