Anti-ageing tips: Ways to boost your skin collagen production

The search for the secret to beauty has left many in pursuit of skin that is young, plump and bright yet no magic bullet exists but collagen — the structural protein that gives skin its suppleness and firmness — is frequently the key to getting and keeping young skin or beat ageing. Naturally, as we get older, our skin produces less collagen, which causes fine lines, wrinkles and sagging.

Thankfully, there are several methods for increasing and stimulating collagen synthesis, which can help you discover the keys to a more youthful complexion. So, we thought we'd take you along as we examine the science of collagen and discuss several methods to increase its synthesis, providing you with a thorough how-to for firmer, smoother and younger-looking skin.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Lakshmi Sowjanya, Dermatologist from Hyderabad, shared, “You can elevate your skin's resilience and youthful allure by adopting natural strategies to enhance collagen production. Nourish your body with a balanced diet rich in collagen-boosting nutrients. Engage in regular exercise to stimulate blood flow and oxygenation, promoting collagen synthesis. Strength training, yoga, and facial exercises can fortify skin structure and elasticity. Prioritise quality sleep, as it is during this crucial period of rest that collagen production peaks, aiding in skin repair and regeneration.”

She suggetsed, “Harness the power of collagen-boosting skincare ingredients like retinol, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. These potent allies work in tandem with your body's natural processes to promote collagen synthesis and maintain skin's suppleness. Additionally, you can explore non-invasive treatments, which stimulate collagen production by triggering the skin's healing response. Furthermore, consider professional skincare products and treatments that specifically target collagen production, offering a tailored approach to achieving a glowing, youthful complexion.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Harshna Bijlani, Medical Head at The Age Less Clinic in Mumbai, asserted, “Boosting skin collagen production is a key to achieving youthful and radiant skin. One effective method is through a balanced diet rich in collagen-boosting nutrients like vitamin C, amino acids and antioxidants. Incorporating foods like citrus fruits, leafy greens and lean proteins can aid in this process. Regular exercise is another powerful tool. It increases blood flow and stimulates collagen-producing cells, helping to maintain skin elasticity. Moreover, staying hydrated is crucial. Water plays a vital role in supporting skin functions, including collagen production.”

Skincare products containing ingredients like retinoids, peptides and vitamin C can also stimulate collagen production when used consistently as these elements encourage cell turnover and promote collagen synthesis, contributing to a more youthful complexion. For a deeper approach, consider in-clinic procedures like PRF face treatment, lasers, technologies like ultrasound that include treatments like Ultherapy, HIFU and also radio frequency technologies that include treatments like Thermage FLX, Morpheus8 and many more that can bring dramatic results.

According to the skincare experts, injectables like Volite, Dermal Fillers and Profhilo are amazing collagen boosters that involve injecting hyaluronic acid beneath the skin’s surface, stimulating collagen and elastin production and enhancing skin firmness, hydration and overall quality, offering a rejuvenated and youthful appearance. Additionally, collagen supplements in the form of powders, tablets, etc can also be considered to stimulate collagen production.

Protecting your skin from sun damage is paramount as UV rays can break down collagen fibers, leading to premature ageing. Applying sunscreen daily helps preserve existing collagen and prevent further degradation.

By combining these strategies, you can effectively boost collagen production, leading to firmer, more youthful skin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!