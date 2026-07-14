Are French fries worse than cigarettes? Gurugram oncologist Dr Vartika Vishwani's shocking warning

In a warning to parents, Dr Vartika Vishwani, a surgical oncologist based in Gurugram, has raised the alarm on one of the world's favourite snacks: commercially prepared French fries. In a video shared on Instagram on July 10, Dr Vishwani suggested that these ubiquitous fast-food sides are potentially more harmful than smoking. Also read | Love French fries and potato chips? Study reveals eating them thrice a week increases diabetes risk by 20%

Dr Vartika Vishwani dropped a truth bomb for parents: fast-food fries might actually be more dangerous than a cigarette. (Taste)

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As a doctor and a parent, she took a definitive stand. "As an oncologist mom, this is one food that I have not given to my child to date. You will be shocked to know how dangerous French fries are," Dr Vishwani warned.

The danger of reheated oil

According to Dr Vishwani, the primary hazard doesn't stem from the potatoes themselves, but from how they are cooked in commercial kitchens. Fast food outlets consistently reuse frying oil to maximise profits, a practice that drastically alters its chemical makeup, she said.

“The first problem starts with the oil. In fast-food outlets, the same oil is reused repeatedly at high temperatures. Every time it is heated, trans fats and toxic compounds increase in that oil,” Dr Vishwani explained.

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{{^usCountry}} She shared that this isn't just a matter of poor nutrition, but a catalyst for systemic cellular damage: “According to science, some harmful compounds formed from this reheated oil are so toxic that they increase oxidative stress and inflammation in the body.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She shared that this isn't just a matter of poor nutrition, but a catalyst for systemic cellular damage: “According to science, some harmful compounds formed from this reheated oil are so toxic that they increase oxidative stress and inflammation in the body.” {{/usCountry}}

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Hidden hazards: Sodium and childhood obesity

Beyond the chemical changes in the frying oil, the oncology expert noted that fast food fries pack a dangerous double punch: extreme sodium levels and empty calories. "Second, fast food fries have a very high salt content," Dr Vishwani noted, adding, "If over-consumed, there are chances of developing blood pressure issues in the future."

According to her, the hyperpalatable nature of French fries also makes them a prime culprit in the escalating global youth weight-gain crisis. "Third, children overeat fries very easily; they are energy-dense but are not filling or nutrient-rich," she stated, linking the snack to broader national health statistics.

Dr Vishwani added, "India is ranked second in the world for obesity, and French fries are a major contributor to this." Also read | Inside India’s silent emergency: Country ranks 2nd globally in childhood obesity, second only to China

A plea to parents

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While Dr Vishwani acknowledged that not all fries are created equal, she strictly draws the line at restaurant and fast-food varieties. "While making them occasionally at home with fresh oil is different, I avoid French fries from outside regularly," she clarified.

Concluding her message, she urged people to rethink their standard restaurant orders: "Share this with every parent who orders French fries first for their child when they go out."

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.