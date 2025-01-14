Are self-control and power perception linked? Study explores the connection

The way we can control ourselves has a lot to do with the way people perceive us. According to a recent study published in the Journal of Personality & Social Psychology suggests that people who exhibit strong self-control are viewed as more powerful by others, than the ones with weak self-control. Also read | Here's how new friends, other factors lead to loss of self-control in students Often it is unclear what is observed as a strong indicator of power and strength. (Unsplash)

In the space of power literature, power perception and conferral have long been debated upon. High self-control is associated with goal-directed actions and resource management, while weak self-control is associated with disinhibition. Often it is unclear what is observed as a strong indicator of power and strength.

Power perception: How it works?

Power perception helps in influencing leadership preferences and resource allocation, in both professional and personal lives. Behavioral cues like competence and assertiveness portray power to the observers, however, the association between self-control and power is open to exploration. Also read | Here’s why self-controlled children tend to be healthier middle-aged adults

Findings of the study:

To understand this, seven experiments were conducted on 1,953 participants across all studies. The experiments included a combination of hypothetical scenarios, real-life recollections, and controlled experimental manipulations.

After the experiments, the researchers observed that perceived competence and assertiveness were the mediators, linking self-control to power perception and power conferral. It was seen that people observe high self-control as a symbol of strength and power.

According to the researchers, “People were perceived as more powerful and given more power when they had a modest goal but exceeded it than when they had an ambitious goal but failed to meet it, even though in both cases they performed the same action. A meta-analysis of our mediation results showed that people perceived individuals higher in self-control as more assertive and competent, which was associated with greater power perception and then with greater power conferral. Perceived competence also directly mediated the effect of self-control on power conferral. The current research addresses a theoretical debate in the power literature and contributes to a better understanding of how power is perceived and accrued.” Also read | Study sheds light on elements that drive people to improve self-control

