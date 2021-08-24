Are spices good or bad for you? Rujuta Diwekar has this to say

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is often seen busting myths around food, nutrition and diseases on social media. She encourages people to eat food items that are fresh, locally sourced, and avoid WhatsApp forwards on fad diets.

In her latest post, Diwekar talks about importance of consuming spices in right proportions and avoid unhealthy diet trends.

"The peculiar thing about diet trends is that the good of our culture goes from being demonised to glorified but the bad that the trends bring along, stays. So the giving up on sabzi for a salad, rasam or kadhi for a soup, saag for a smoothie, stays. But with that our wisdom of actually cooking the native species like the worthy delicacy that they are, disappears," says the bestseller author of Indian Super Foods fame.

"In 20 years they have gone from ‘must avoid’ to ‘must have’ list. There was a time when people would dutifully avoid the spices, “hum bas sadha khana khate hai, no masala for us”, to now starting the day with shots of haldi, jeera and what not," Diwekar started her post with how people earlier avoided spices.

Rujuta Diwekar had earlier posted on Facebook how spices had lots of benefits but if not used in time tested ways can lead to more harm than good. She had also dissuaded people from falling for new age fads like shots, pills and powders. "Use them in cooking and in the right amounts, sequence and combinations," she had earlier wrote.

Diwekar further explains that spices can be good or bad like a real person and too much of them could lead to acne and bloating, while too little of them could impact your skin health.

"So what can you do? Think of spices like a person, a real person. A real person comes with the good and the bad. There are environments like families, teams, friends etc., that enable the good. And then if by chance you meet this person without his wife or outside his work environment, you don’t really like them anymore. The proportion and the setting in which he was good is taken away and now that you have a lot of him, it begins to make you feel restless, uncomfortable, stressed. Experienced this? Well spices are exactly like that. Too much of them and say hello to acne, missed periods and bloating. Too little of them and say bye bye to smooth skin, pain free periods and a flat stomach," she says.

It is important to eat spices in right proportion (Pixabay)

Rujuta had earlier said how we must trust the proportions of spices that are used in Indian kitchen and the wisdom passed on by our grandmothers about the use of spices. Asking us to value our local cuisines and kitchens, she writes: "There’s deep rooted common sense and science behind there use in certain proportions, seasons and settings. But mostly our biases fail to recognise science when it comes from women, oral heritage and local languages. Science is not hidden in text books/ journals, written in English and accessible to few."

So, the next time, you feel tempted to follow a viral diet trend, remember Diwekar's words.

